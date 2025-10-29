Q2 Results Today: Coal India, BHEL, L&T, NMDC, Varun Beverages Among 65+ Companies To Report Earnings
United Breweries, Raymond Lifestyle, NTPC Green, Energy, and Mahanagar Gas among others will also announce quarterly results on Oct. 29.
More than 65 companies will announce their Q2FY26 results on Oct. 29. Major companies that are going to announce the results for the second quarter on Oct. 29 include Coal India, Steel Authority of India Ltd.. (SAIL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Varun Beverages. Several of these companies are scheduled to host an earnings call with investors and analysts after declaring their results.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On October 29
63 Moons Technologies Ltd., Advance Agrolife Ltd., Anjani Foods Ltd., Apar Industries Ltd., APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., Apollo Pipes Ltd., Astec Lifesciences Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Bodhtree Consulting Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd., Capri Global Capital Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., CMI Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd., Integra Essentia Ltd., Everest Industries Ltd., Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd.
Fino Payments Bank Ltd., Five-Star Business Finance Ltd., Focus Business Solution Ltd., PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd., Goa Carbon Ltd., HeidelbergCement India Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Hybrid Financial Services Ltd., Le Travenues Technology Ltd., JK Agri Genetics Ltd., Justo Realfintech Ltd., Kaycee Industries Ltd., Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd., Mayank Cattle Food Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd., Indo National Ltd., NLC India Ltd., NMDC Ltd., NMDC Steel Ltd., NTPC Green Energy Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd., Quess Corp Ltd., Radico Khaitan Ltd., Music Broadcast Ltd., RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., Raymond Lifestyle Ltd., Regency Fincorp Ltd., Rushabh Precision Bearings Ltd., Sagility Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Sanofi India Ltd., Satin Creditcare Network Ltd., SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd., South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd.
Surana Solar Ltd., Transport Corporation of India Ltd., TCI Finance Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Vaibhav Global Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., V-Guard Industries Ltd., VST Industries Ltd., Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd.
Varun Beverages Q2 CY25 Results
Varun Beverages reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,325.5 crore in Q2CY25 from Rs 1,261.8 crore in the year-ago period. However, total income fell 1.9% YoY to Rs 7,240.2 crore in Q2CY25 from Rs 7,377.7 crore in Q2CY24. The company follows the January-December cycle for its financial reporting.
SAIL Q1FY26 Results
SAIL saw a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 744.58 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 81.78 crore in Q1FY25. The state-owned company’s l income grew 7.9% YoY to Rs 26,083.9 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 24,174.8 crore in Q1FY25.
Larsen & Toubro Q1FY26 Results
Larsen & Toubro reported a 30% YoY growth in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 3,617 in Q1FY26. The construction and engineering giant’s revenue increased 16% YoY to Rs 63,679 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.