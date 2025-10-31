Q2 Results Today: BEL, Vedanta, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki Among 75+ Companies To Declare Earnings On Oct. 31
Patanjali Foods, Godrej Consumer Products, Gail (India) and Bank of Baroda, among others, will also declare their quarterly results on Friday.
Over 75 companies are set to announce their Q2FY26 financial results for the quarter ended September 2025 on Oct. 31. These companies span sectors such as technology, finance, energy, pharmaceuticals and automotive.
Some prominent names include Maruti Suzuki India, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products, among others.
These upcoming results will provide crucial insights into their performance during the July-September quarter. This helps the investors and analysts gauge growth, profitability and market trends. Many companies may also declare interim dividends as a reward to shareholders. Most are also expected to hold earnings calls to discuss the quarterly performance and future outlook.
List Of Companies To Announce Earnings On Oct. 31:
ACC Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bank of Baroda., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., DMR Engineering Ltd., Eiko Lifesciences Ltd., Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Gail (India) Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., Quint Digital Ltd., R R Kabel Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd. and Vedanta Ltd.
Maruti Suzuki India Q1FY26 Results
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported its Q1FY26 results with net sales of Rs 36,624 crore, up 8.1% from Rs 33,875 crore a year ago. Operating EBIT declined 19% YoY to Rs 3,058 crore, impacted by higher material and employee costs, adverse forex movements and increased promotional and new plant-related expenses. EBIT margin contracted to 8.3% from 11.1%. Despite this, PAT rose 2% to Rs 3,712 crore versus Rs 3,649 crore in Q1FY25. Total vehicle sales during the quarter stood at 5,27,861 units, with exports accounting for 18%.
Bharat Electronics Q1FY26 Results
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) reported its Q1FY26 revenue from operations rising 5% to Rs 4,416.8 crore from Rs 4,198.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 969.13 crore, marking a strong growth of 24.87% compared to Rs 776.14 crore in the same period last year. The company’s robust order book stood at Rs 74,859 crore as of July 1, 2025.
GAIL Q1FY26
GAIL (India) Ltd. reported its Q1FY26 standalone revenue from operations up 3.2% YoY to Rs 34,792 crore from Rs 33,692 crore in Q1FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) declined to Rs 1,886 crore from Rs 2,724 crore a year ago. Ebitda stood at Rs 3,333 crore, rising 3.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,216 crore, while margins improved to 9.6% from 9%.