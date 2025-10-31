Q2 Results Today: BEL, Vedanta, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki Among 75+ Companies To Declare Earnings On Oct. 31

Over 75 companies are set to announce their Q2FY26 financial results for the quarter ended September 2025 on Oct. 31. These companies span sectors such as technology, finance, energy, pharmaceuticals and automotive.

Some prominent names include Maruti Suzuki India, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products, among others.

These upcoming results will provide crucial insights into their performance during the July-September quarter. This helps the investors and analysts gauge growth, profitability and market trends. Many companies may also declare interim dividends as a reward to shareholders. Most are also expected to hold earnings calls to discuss the quarterly performance and future outlook.