Q2 Results Today: Bajaj Finserv, RVNL, Tata Power, BSE, Container Corp Among 380+ Firms To Declare Earnings
PC Jeweller, Rattanindia Enterprises, Bikaji Foods International, Fortis Healthcare, Pearl Global Industries and Hindustan Copper are some of the major players scheduled to declare results on Nov. 11.
More than 380 companies are set to announce their results for the July-September period on Nov. 11. Some of the leading players set to declare their earnings include Bajaj Finserv, Biocon, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) and Hindustan Copper, among others.
Several companies have also declared the schedule for a conference call to discuss the results with investors and analysts. Some of these companies are also scheduled to declare an interim dividend for FY26.
Important Companies That Will Announce Results On Nov. 11
Anlon Healthcare Ltd., Amanta Healthcare Ltd., Artemis Medicare Services Ltd., Atul Auto Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd., Belrise Industries Ltd., BSE Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Borosil Renewables Ltd., Bosch Ltd., Ceigall India Ltd., Container Corporation Of India Ltd., Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Godrej Industries Ltd., Gokaldas Exports Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Gujarat State Petronet Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., HT Media Ltd., IFCI Ltd., India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd., Jindal Hotels Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Max Financial Services Ltd., National Fertilizers Ltd., Orient Bell Ltd., Orient Technologies Ltd., Pearl Global Industries Ltd., PTC India Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Suven Life Sciences Ltd., Tata Power Company Ltd., Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd., Torrent Power Ltd., Triveni Enterprises Ltd., Trualt Bioenergy Ltd., Tirupati Tyres Ltd., TVS Electronics Ltd., and Yatra Online Ltd.
RVNL Q1FY26 Results
State-owned RVNL reported a 4.1% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 3,909 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 4,074 crore in Q1FY25. Net profit plunged 40% YoY to Rs 134.36 crore in Q1FY26 against Rs 223.92 crore in the same period a year ago.
Bajaj Finserv Q1FY26 Results
Bajaj Finserv reported a 30.5% YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,789.05 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,137.70 crore in Q1FY25. Total income grew 12.6% YoY to Rs 35,451.34 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 31,480.14 crore in Q1FY25.
Biocon Q1FY26 Results
Biocon’s consolidated net profit declined 95% to Rs 31 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 660 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue from operations grew 15% YoY to Rs 3,942 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 3,433 crore in the year-ago period.