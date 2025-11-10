Q2 Results Today: Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Power, SJVN Among Others To Declare Earnings
WeWork India Management, CE Info Systems, Graphite India, HUDCO, Ather Energy and Emami are among the 250+ companies that will declare results on Monday.
Quarterly Results Today: More than 250 companies are set to declare the results for the quarter ended Sept. 30 on Monday, Nov. 10. These results will help investors and analysts understand how the companies performed in the July-September 2025 quarter. Many of the companies have also scheduled earnings calls to discuss Q2FY26 results with investors and analysts.
Major companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results today include Bajaj Finance, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation and Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd. among others.
List Of Prominent Companies To Share Earnings Today
Ather Energy Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Chemkart India Ltd., CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd., Gopal Snacks Ltd., Graphite India Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Emami Ltd., HEG Ltd., Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd., Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., Jindal Stainless Ltd., Juniper Hotels Ltd., Kalpataru Ltd., KEC International Ltd., V-Mart Retail Ltd., WeWork India Management Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., C.E. Info Systems Ltd., Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd., Vikran Engineering Ltd., Sri Lotus Developers And Realty Ltd., Navneet Education Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd., RPSG Ventures Ltd., SJVN Ltd., Sula Vineyards Ltd.
ALSO READ
ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Stainless, SJVN Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results
Bajaj Finance Ltd. has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Nov. 10 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025. The company will hold a conference call on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m., IST, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Q2 Results
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Nov. 10. The Board will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30. It will also review a proposal for the first interim dividend, if any. A conference call has been scheduled for Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m., IST, to discuss the company’s Q2 FY26 earnings.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q2 Results
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd. has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Monday, Nov. 10. The Board will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30 and will also review a proposal for a second interim dividend for FY26, if any. An earnings conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 4:00 p.m., IST, to discuss the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30.