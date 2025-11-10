Q2 Results Today: Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Power, SJVN Among Others To Declare Earnings

Quarterly Results Today: More than 250 companies are set to declare the results for the quarter ended Sept. 30 on Monday, Nov. 10. These results will help investors and analysts understand how the companies performed in the July-September 2025 quarter. Many of the companies have also scheduled earnings calls to discuss Q2FY26 results with investors and analysts.

Major companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results today include Bajaj Finance, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation and Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd. among others.