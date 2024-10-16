Q2 Results Today: Bajaj Auto, South Indian Bank, Crisil, LTTS Among Firms To Post Earnings On Oct. 16

On Sept. 26, Bajaj Auto informed the exchanges that a meeting of its board of directors has been scheduled on Oct. 16 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ending Sept. 30, 2024.

Bajaj Auto is expected to clock a 22% revenue growth and a 26% Ebitda growth. In comparison, its profit after tax is likely to increase by 20%, according to estimates by Bloomberg and other analysts.

In Q1FY25, the Bajaj Group company's consolidated total revenue from operations rose over 15% to Rs 11,932.07 crore compared to Rs 10,311.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Its consolidated profit-after-tax for Q1FY25 jumped over 18% to Rs 1,941.79 crore from Rs 1,644.14 crore in Q1FY24.