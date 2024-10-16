Q2 Results Today: Bajaj Auto, South Indian Bank, Crisil, LTTS Among Firms To Post Earnings On Oct. 16
Aditya Birla Money, Mphasis, and Tips Music are among the other companies that will declare their earnings on Wednesday.
It is going to be another busy day for investors with as many as 19 companies gearing up to release their second quarter earnings on Wednesday. The list includes big names from key sectors like auto, finance and energy.
Bajaj Auto Ltd., Aditya Birla Money Ltd., and L&T Technology Services Ltd. will be among the major companies releasing their September quarter-ending results today.
Bajaj Auto Results
On Sept. 26, Bajaj Auto informed the exchanges that a meeting of its board of directors has been scheduled on Oct. 16 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ending Sept. 30, 2024.
Bajaj Auto is expected to clock a 22% revenue growth and a 26% Ebitda growth. In comparison, its profit after tax is likely to increase by 20%, according to estimates by Bloomberg and other analysts.
In Q1FY25, the Bajaj Group company's consolidated total revenue from operations rose over 15% to Rs 11,932.07 crore compared to Rs 10,311.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Its consolidated profit-after-tax for Q1FY25 jumped over 18% to Rs 1,941.79 crore from Rs 1,644.14 crore in Q1FY24.
L&T Technology Services' Results
Another major company announcing the quarterly results on Wednesday will be L&T Technology Services Ltd.
In the quarter ending June 30, 2024, the company's consolidated revenue from operations grew nearly 7% to Rs 2,461.9 crore, as against Rs 2,301.4 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
In Q1FY25, the company’s net profit grew by 0.57% to Rs 313.9 crore compared to Rs 312.1 crore in Q1FY24.
Aditya Birla Money Q2 Results
Aditya Birla Money Ltd. will also announce its earnings for the Sept. quarter on Wednesday.
In Q1FY25, the stockbroking services provider had posted revenue from operations at Rs 117.85 crore, marking a 50% YoY growth from Rs 78.45 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s PAT had grown by over 74% in Q1FY25 to Rs 16.36 crore compared to Rs 9.43 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.
Other Companies Declaring Q2FY25 Earnings
In addition to the names mentioned above, some of the other companies set to release their Q2 earnings on Wednesday include Accelya Solutions India Ltd., Aditya Forge Ltd., Citizen Infoline Ltd., CRISIL Ltd., Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Nutraplus India Ltd., Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd., and Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd.
Also announcing their Q2 earnings will be Rajnish Wellness Ltd., Saptak Chem And Business Ltd., Shah Metacorp Ltd., South Indian Bank Ltd., Tips Music Ltd. and Vivid Mercantile Ltd.