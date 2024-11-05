Titan, GAIL, Oil India, Dr Reddy's Labs Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Titan Co., Ltd., GAIL Ltd., Oil India Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Mankind Pharma Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday as they announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year.

Titan is expected to report a net profit of Rs 969 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 13,425 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s Ebitda is estimated at Rs 1,566 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 11.7%.

GAIL is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 2,616 crore and revenue of Rs 33,936 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 4,018 crore, translating to a margin of 11.8%.

Oil India is likely to report a standalone net profit of Rs 1,933 crore and revenue of Rs 5,292 crore.

While Mankind Pharma is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 600 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 3,050 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 781 crore, reflecting a margin of 25.6%.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is projected to report a net profit of Rs 489 crore, with revenue of Rs 2,148 crore. Its Ebitda is estimated to stand at Rs 364 crore and its margin at 16.9%.

Other notable companies announcing earnings on Tuesday include Manappuram Finance Ltd., Berger Paints Ltd., and SJVN Ltd.