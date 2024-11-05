Titan, GAIL, Oil India, Dr Reddy's Labs Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Key Q2 earnings announcements today from Titan, GAIL, Oil India, Dr Reddy's Labs, and Mankind Pharma are anticipated to reveal strong financial performance across diverse sectors in India.
Titan Co., Ltd., GAIL Ltd., Oil India Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Mankind Pharma Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday as they announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year.
Titan is expected to report a net profit of Rs 969 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 13,425 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s Ebitda is estimated at Rs 1,566 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 11.7%.
GAIL is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 2,616 crore and revenue of Rs 33,936 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 4,018 crore, translating to a margin of 11.8%.
Oil India is likely to report a standalone net profit of Rs 1,933 crore and revenue of Rs 5,292 crore.
While Mankind Pharma is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 600 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 3,050 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 781 crore, reflecting a margin of 25.6%.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is projected to report a net profit of Rs 489 crore, with revenue of Rs 2,148 crore. Its Ebitda is estimated to stand at Rs 364 crore and its margin at 16.9%.
Other notable companies announcing earnings on Tuesday include Manappuram Finance Ltd., Berger Paints Ltd., and SJVN Ltd.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Nov.5
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd., CCL Products (India) Ltd., Ceigall India Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Datamatics Global Services Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Eclerx Services Ltd., GAIL (India) Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., K.P.R. Mill Limited, Manappuram Finance Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Muthoot Microfin Ltd, Oil India Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, Saregama India Ltd., SJVN Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd., Timken India Ltd., Titan Company Limited, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, and Wonderla Holidays Ltd.