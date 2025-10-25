Q2 Results: Seshasayee Paper's Net Profit Declines 21%

Business NewsEarningsQ2 Results: Seshasayee Paper's Net Profit Declines 21%
The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 22.4 crore against Rs 28.5 crore in the yea-ago period, as per a regulatory filing on Saturday.

25 Oct 2025, 03:07 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Seshasayee announces Q2 results.&nbsp;(Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Seshasayee announces Q2 results. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Net profit and revenue for Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd. declined 21.3% on a year-on-year basis for the second quarter of FY26.

Revenue saw a 13.1% decline to Rs 346.3 crore from Rs 398.5 crore in the same quarter last year. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation also declined 14.4% to Rs 26.3 crore against Rs 30.7 crore in the comparable quarter.

While, Ebitda margin stood at 7.6%, marginally lower than 7.7% in the year-ago period.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net Profit down 21.3% at Rs 22.4 crore versus Rs 28.5 crore

  • Revenue down 13.1% at Rs 346.3 crore versus RS 398.5 crore

  • Ebitda down 14.4% at Rs 26.3 crore versus Rs 30.7 crore

  • Margin at 7.6% versus 7.7%

(This is a developing story)

