Q2 Results: Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Among Firms To Declare Earnings Today
Other companies that will be posting results include Atishay Ltd., Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd., Jaypee Infratech Ltd., Plastiblends India Ltd., and PVV Infra Ltd.
The September quarter earnings season kick-started on Thursday, with IT giant TCS Ltd. and state-owned IREDA Ltd. releasing their second quarter results.
As many as nine companies, including Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., Just Dial Ltd., and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., are scheduled to release their earnings reports on Friday.
Reliance group firm RIIL had informed the exchanges on Oct. 4 that it will release its Q2 earnings on Friday.
In the quarter ending June 2024, the company had posted a total income of Rs 18.43 crore, a decline of 11% from Rs 20.62 crore in the year-ago period.
RIIL's net profit grew 3% year-on-year to Rs 2.89 crore in Q1 of FY25 compared to Rs 2.81 crore in the similar period last fiscal.
Investors are looking forward to Just Dial's Q2 numbers with high expectations. The company made a solid start to FY25, reporting a 69.3% YoY jump in net profit. It posted a net profit of Rs 141.2 crore for the quarter ending June 2024, compared to Rs 83.4 crore in the same period a year ago.
Just Dial's revenue from operations rose 13.6% to Rs 280.5 crore in Q1FY25 as against Rs 247 crore in the year-ago period.
Another major company announcing the results on Friday will be Hathway Cable & DataCom Ltd. It had posted an 18.1% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 18.32 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2024.
The cable broadband service provider had posted a net profit of Rs 22.36 crore in the April–June quarter of FY24. Net profit declined as revenue remained flat at Rs 502.61 crore in the June 2024 quarter in comparison to Rs 499.23 crore in the same period a year ago.
Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Oct. 10
In addition to the names mentioned above, here are the names of the rest of the companies set to release their Q2 earnings on Friday: Atishay Ltd., Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd., Jaypee Infratech Ltd., Plastiblends India Ltd., PVV Infra Ltd., Sangam Finserv Ltd., and Universal Arts Ltd.