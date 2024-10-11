Q2 Results: Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Among Firms To Declare Earnings Today

The September quarter earnings season kick-started on Thursday, with IT giant TCS Ltd. and state-owned IREDA Ltd. releasing their second quarter results.

As many as nine companies, including Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., Just Dial Ltd., and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., are scheduled to release their earnings reports on Friday.

Reliance group firm RIIL had informed the exchanges on Oct. 4 that it will release its Q2 earnings on Friday.

In the quarter ending June 2024, the company had posted a total income of Rs 18.43 crore, a decline of 11% from Rs 20.62 crore in the year-ago period.

RIIL's net profit grew 3% year-on-year to Rs 2.89 crore in Q1 of FY25 compared to Rs 2.81 crore in the similar period last fiscal.