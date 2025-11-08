Q2 Results Next Week: Tata Motors PV, HAL, Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, NSDL, NBCC, SJVN, IRCTCC And More

Nov. 12: 3i Infotech Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Amkay Products Ltd., Ashiana Housing Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd., CARE Ratings Ltd., Century Plyboards (India) Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Cohance Lifesciences Ltd., Aditya Infotech Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Goldiam International Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Hindustan Motors Ltd., IRCON International Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Kalyani Forge Ltd., Kanani Industries Ltd., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., Pfizer Ltd., P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd., Keystone Realtors Ltd., Spicejet Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd., Zee Media Corporation Ltd.,

Nov. 13: Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., LG Electronics India Ltd., Marksans Pharma Ltd., Matrimony.com Ltd., Max India Ltd., The New India Assurance Company Ltd., Premier Explosives Ltd., Scoda Tubes Ltd., Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd., TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd., Voltas Ltd.

Nov. 14: Choksi Laboratories Ltd., Cosco India Ltd., Dish TV India Ltd., Engineers India Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd., Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd., Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd., GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd., Marico Ltd., Oil India Ltd., Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., V2 Retail Ltd.