Q2 Results Next Week: Tata Motors PV, HAL, Vodafone Idea, Asian Paints, NSDL, NBCC, SJVN, IRCTCC And More
Tata Steel, MRF, Eicher Motors, Afcons Infrastructure, RVNL and Hindustan Copper, among others, are among over 2,500 companies that will declare results next week.
More than 2,500 companies are set to declare the results for the quarter ended Sept. 30 next week. These results will help investors and analysts understand how the companies performed in the July-September quarter. Many of the companies have also scheduled earnings calls to discuss the Q2FY26 results with investors and analysts.
Big names that are scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results next week include Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Hindustan Aeronautics, SpiceJet and Hindustan Copper.
Important Companies That Will Share Earnings Next Week
Nov. 10: Ather Energy Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Cello World Ltd., Emami Ltd., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., Jindal Stainless Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Sri Lotus Developers And Realty Ltd., Navneet Education Ltd., Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd., RPSG Ventures Ltd., SJVN Ltd., Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd., Spencers Retail Ltd., Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd., Baazar Style Retail Ltd., Sula Vineyards Ltd., Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd., Tourism Finance Corporation Of India Ltd., V-Mart Retail Ltd., WeWork India Management Ltd.
Nov. 11: Anlon Healthcare Ltd., Amanta Healthcare Ltd., Artemis Medicare Services Ltd., Atul Auto Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd., Belrise Industries Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Borosil Renewables Ltd., Bosch Ltd., Ceigall India Ltd., Container Corporation Of India Ltd., Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., Gokaldas Exports Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Gujarat State Petronet Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., HT Media Ltd., IFCI Ltd., India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd., Jindal Hotels Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Max Financial Services Ltd., National Fertilizers Ltd., Orient Bell Ltd., Orient Technologies Ltd., Pearl Global Industries Ltd., PTC India Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Suven Life Sciences Ltd., Tata Power Company Ltd., Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd., Torrent Power Ltd., Triveni Enterprises Ltd., Trualt Bioenergy Ltd., Tirupati Tyres Ltd., TVS Electronics Ltd., Yatra Online Ltd.
Nov. 12: 3i Infotech Ltd., Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., Amkay Products Ltd., Ashiana Housing Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd., CARE Ratings Ltd., Century Plyboards (India) Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Cohance Lifesciences Ltd., Aditya Infotech Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Goldiam International Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Hindustan Motors Ltd., IRCON International Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Kalyani Forge Ltd., Kanani Industries Ltd., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., Pfizer Ltd., P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd., Keystone Realtors Ltd., Spicejet Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd., Zee Media Corporation Ltd.,
Nov. 13: Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., LG Electronics India Ltd., Marksans Pharma Ltd., Matrimony.com Ltd., Max India Ltd., The New India Assurance Company Ltd., Premier Explosives Ltd., Scoda Tubes Ltd., Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd., TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd., Voltas Ltd.
Nov. 14: Choksi Laboratories Ltd., Cosco India Ltd., Dish TV India Ltd., Engineers India Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Gujarat Natural Resources Ltd., Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd., Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd., GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd., Marico Ltd., Oil India Ltd., Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., V2 Retail Ltd.
Tata Steel Q2FY26 Results
Tata Steel is set to hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on Nov. 12 to consider and take on record the audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025. The company will host an earnings call with investors and analysts on Nov. 13 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
IRCTC Q2FY26 Results
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on Nov. 12 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended on Sept. 30, 2025.
The Board of Directors will also consider and declare an interim dividend for FY 2025-26, if any.
SpiceJet Q2FY26 Results
SpiceJet is scheduled to hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on Nov. 12 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025. Accordingly, the trading window is closed for designated persons till Nov. 14.