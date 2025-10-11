Q2 Results Next Week: RIL, HDFC Bank, Ireda, Infosys, Nestle India, IDFC First Bank, Others To Post Earnings
ICICI Bank, HDB Financial Services, Wipro, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, Jio Financial Services, and Yes Bank are among over 200 companies that will announce quarterly results next week.
A total of 212 companies are set to declare the results for the second quarter of FY26 next week. Investors and analysts will be studying these results to understand how the companies performed in the July-September quarter.
The financial statements will also help to evaluate how different sectors of the economy, such as banking, finance, IT and construction, have performed during this period. Another thing to watch out for will be the recommendation of dividends, if any, by the different companies.
Following the declaration of results, many of the companies have also scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the results for Q2.
Big names that are scheduled to announce their Q2 results next week include HCLTech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, CRISIL, HDFC Bank and JSW Steel.
List Of Major Companies To Share Earnings Next Week
October 13: Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., Den Networks Ltd., FGP Ltd., Ganon Products Ltd., GG Automotive Gears Ltd., G G Engineering Ltd., Gujarat Hotels Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd., Ind Bank Housing Ltd., Indo Thai Securities Ltd., Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd., Just Dial Ltd., Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd., PlatinumOne Business Services Ltd., SG Finserve Ltd., Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd., Tokyo Finance Ltd., Teamo Productions HQ Ltd., Unistar Multimedia Ltd.
October 14: Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd., Aditya Birla Money Ltd., Bits Ltd., Cyient DLM Ltd., Damodar Industries Ltd., Darshan Orna Ltd., GTPL Hathway Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd., Infomedia Press Ltd., Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., International Travel House Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Navkar Corporation Ltd., Pan India Corporation Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd., Rama Phosphates Ltd., Sulabh Engineers & Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Schloss Bangalore Ltd., Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.
October 15: Ador Welding Ltd., Amal Ltd., Angel One Ltd., AXIS Bank Ltd., Continental Securities Ltd., Delta Corp Ltd., Emerald Finance Ltd., Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd., GSB Finance Ltd., GTV Engineering Ltd., Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd., Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., Huhtamaki India Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., Ksolves India Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd., Morarka Finance Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Muthoot Capital Services Ltd., Mysore Paper Mills Ltd., National Fittings Ltd., Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Quick Heal Technologies Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., Rossari Biotech Ltd., Shah Foods Ltd., Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd., Sumeru Industries Ltd., Summit Securities Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Tips Music Ltd., Tokyo Plast International Ltd., Umiya Buildcon Ltd., Univa Foods Ltd., Yash Chemex Ltd.
October 16: Abirami Financial Services India Ltd., Achyut Healthcare Ltd., AJR Infra And Tolling Ltd., Alok Industries Ltd., Artson Ltd., Atishay Ltd., Bharat Bijlee Ltd., Chembond Chemicals Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., Cyient Ltd., D. B. Corp Ltd., Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Key Corporation Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Mastek Ltd., Metro Brands Ltd., Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd., Neil Industries Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Plastiblends India Ltd., PNB Gilts Ltd., Prime Securities Ltd., Radhe Developers India Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd., South Indian Bank Ltd., Stellant Securities (India) Ltd., Sungold Capital Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd., Swaraj Engines Ltd., TANFAC Industries Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
October 17: 360 One WAM Ltd., Alufluoride Ltd., Atul Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Ceat Ltd., CESC Ltd., Chembond Material Technologies Ltd., CRISIL Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., Fedbank Financial Services Ltd., Havells India Ltd., HFCL Ltd., India Cements Ltd., Jindal Saw Ltd., Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd., PCBL Chemical Ltd., Photon Capital Advisors Ltd., Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd., Polycab India Ltd., Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., Purple Finance Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Sampann Utpadan India Ltd., Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.
October 18: Avantel Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd., Panchmahal Steel Ltd., SML Isuzu Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., UTI Asset Management Company Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd.
Infosys Q2FY26 Results
IT services giant Infosys is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 on Oct. 16. “Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will announce results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Thursday, October 16, 2025 around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST),” the company said in an exchange filing dated Oct. 9.
Infosys has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the financial results.
As per SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from Sept. 16 until 48 hours after the declaration of the Q2FY26 results.
Yes Bank Q2FY26 Results
Yes Bank has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Oct. 18 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter of FY26.
“The meeting of the Board of Directors of YES BANK Limited (the "Bank") will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Mumbai, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q2) and half year ended on September 30, 2025,” it said in a stock exchange filing.
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the bank has closed the trading window for dealing in its securities for designated persons, including their immediate relatives, from Oct.1 until two days after the declaration of financial results for Q2FY26.
HCLTech Q2FY26 Results
In an exchange filing dated Sept. 23, HCLTech informed that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 13 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending Sept. 30, 2025.
At the meeting, the Board of Directors will also consider the payment of the third interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.
“We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 13, 2025 to consider amongst others: 1) Un- audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. 2) Payment of 3rd Interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from Sept. 25 until 48 hours after the declaration of results for Q2FY26.