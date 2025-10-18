Q2 Results Next Week: HUL, Coforge, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Cards Among 30+ Companies To Declare Earnings

Quarterly Results Next Week: More than 30 companies are scheduled to announce results for the second quarter of FY 2025-26 next week. Investors and analysts will keep a watch on the Q2 results of leading companies across sectors to analyse the financial performance in the July-September quarter of FY26 and the future growth prospects.

The Q2FY26 results will give a picture of how different sectors of the economy, such as finance, banking and IT, have performed during the second quarter. Several companies have also planned to host an earnings call with investors and analysts.

Some of the prominent companies scheduled to announce their Q2 results next week include Coforge, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive India, and SBI Cards and Payment Services, among others.