Q2 Results Next Week: Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, M&M, SBI, Trent, Paytm, Suzlon, Nykaa And More

November 7: Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd., Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd., Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd., AIA Engineering Ltd., Aksh Optifibre Ltd., Alkali Metals Ltd., APM Industries Ltd., Aryan Share And Stock Brokers Ltd., AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd., Aditya Vision Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd., B&A Packaging India Ltd., Batliboi Ltd., Bayer CropScience Ltd., Beeyu Overseas Ltd., Bharat Gears Ltd., Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd., Birlanu Ltd., BSEL Algo Ltd., Cella Space Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd., Indag Rubber Ltd., Indo City Infotech Ltd., JSW Cement Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Khadim India Ltd., Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltd., National Aluminium Company Ltd., Nava Ltd., Neuland Laboratories Ltd., Nikki Global Finance Ltd., FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., Pankaj Polymers Ltd., Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd., Pitti Engineering Ltd., Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd., Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd., Puravankara Ltd., Radix Industries (India) Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Trent Ltd., Ugro Capital Ltd., UNO Minda Ltd., and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd..

November 8: Saven Technologies Ltd., Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd., Anant Raj Ltd., Anthem Biosciences Ltd., ASM Technologies Ltd., Autoline Industries Ltd., AYM Syntex Ltd., Karnataka Bank Ltd., Lambodhara Textile Ltd., Linc Ltd., Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd., Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd., Lux Industries Ltd., Madhucon Projects Ltd., Mangalam Cement Ltd., Mawana Sugars Ltd., MRP Agro Ltd., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Saffron Industries Ltd., Savera Industries Ltd., Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd., Tulasee Bio Ethanol Ltd., Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd., and Voltamp Transformers Ltd..