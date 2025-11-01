Q2 Results Next Week: Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, M&M, SBI, Trent, Paytm, Suzlon, Nykaa And More
INOX, Blue Star and Apollo Hospitals are among over 550 companies scheduled to declare results next week.
More than 650 companies are set to declare the results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, next week. Investors and analysts will be looking forward to these results to understand how the companies performed in the July-September quarter. Several of the companies have also scheduled an earnings call to discuss the results with investors and analysts.
Some prominent companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results next week include State Bank of India (SBI), One 97 Communications (Paytm), Mahindra & Mahindra and InterGlobe Aviation, Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Trent and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, among others.
List Of Companies To Share Earnings Next Week
November 3: ACME Solar Holdings Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Arvind Fashions Ltd., Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd., Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., AWL Agri Business Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bharti Hexacom Ltd., BEML Land Assets Ltd., Cantabil Retail India Ltd., City Union Bank Ltd., Gland Pharma Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., GE Vernova T&D India Ltd., Harshdeep Hortico Ltd., IG Petrochemicals Ltd., Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd., Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Kartik Investments Trust Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd., Libord Securities Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., Max Estates Ltd., Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd., Naperol Investments Ltd., Next Mediaworks Ltd., Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd., National Peroxide Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd., PDP Shipping & Projects Ltd., Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd., Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd., Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd., Resonance Specialties Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., Standard Industries Ltd., Stove Kraft Ltd., Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., TBO TEK Ltd., Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd., Timken India Ltd., Titan Company Ltd., Westlife Foodworld Ltd. and Wockhardt Ltd.
November 4: Allied Blenders And Distillers Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd., Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd., Aeroflex Neu Ltd., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Amco India Ltd., Amwill Health Care Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Apollo Micro Systems Ltd., Aptech Ltd., Arman Holdings Ltd., ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd., Allcargo Terminals Ltd., B2B Software Technologies Ltd., Bajaj Global Ltd., Bansal Wire Industries Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., BlueStone Jewellery And Lifestyle Ltd., Castrol India Ltd., Chalet Hotels Ltd., Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd., Chemplast Sanmar Ltd., Prataap Snacks Ltd., EPACK Durable Ltd., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd., Filatex India Ltd., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Greenply Industries Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd., Hawkins Cookers Ltd., Home First Finance Company India Ltd., Indian Hotels Company Ltd., India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Kaynes Technology India Ltd., KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd., Kalyani Steels Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mafatlal Industries Ltd., One Mobikwik Systems Ltd., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd., State Bank Of India, Shipping Corporation Of India Land And Assets Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Timex Group India Ltd., ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.
November 5: Accelya Solutions India Ltd., Allcargo Gati Ltd., Amerise Biosciences Ltd., Amraworld Agrico Ltd., Anjani Finance Ltd., Apcotex Industries Ltd., Asahi India Glass Ltd., Astral Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Avalon Technologies Ltd., Avanti Feeds Ltd., BEML Ltd., Bharat Seats Ltd., Black Buck Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., CMS Info Systems Ltd., Delhivery Ltd., D-Link (India) Ltd., Dugar Housing Developments Ltd., Elnet Technologies Ltd., Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Orient Green Power Company Ltd., Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., Honeywell Automation India Ltd., International Gemmological Institute India Ltd., INOX India Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd., Muthoot Microfin Ltd., Netripples Software Ltd., Procter & Gamble Health Ltd., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Praj Industries Ltd., Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd., Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., Ramco Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tracxn Technologies Ltd., T T Ltd., Updater Services Ltd., V B Desai Financial Services Ltd., Zydus Wellness Ltd.
November 6: Aarti Industries Ltd., ABB India Ltd., Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd., Akzo Nobel India Ltd., Alicon Castalloy Ltd., Alivus Life Sciences Ltd., Andhra Paper Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Cummins India Ltd., DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., Devyani International Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Goodyear India Ltd., Grauer & Weil India Ltd., Happy Forgings Ltd., Harsha Engineers International Ltd., Hindustan Construction Company Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Hind Rectifiers Ltd., Igarashi Motors India Ltd., Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd., Indigo Paints Ltd., Indoco Remedies Ltd., Integra Engineering India Ltd., Interarch Building Solutions Ltd., JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., JM Financial Ltd., JSW Holdings Ltd., Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd., Kaveri Seed Company Ltd., KSE Ltd., Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd., Life Insurance Corporation Of India, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd., NHPC Ltd., NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd., Nilkamal Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd., Piccadily Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd., Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd., Sai Life Sciences Ltd., Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Shree Karthik Papers Ltd., Shelter Infra Projects Ltd., Smartlink Holdings Ltd., Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd., Sutlej Textiles & Industries Ltd., Symphony Ltd., Talbros Engineering Ltd., Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd., Yasho Industries Ltd. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
November 7: Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd., Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd., Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd., AIA Engineering Ltd., Aksh Optifibre Ltd., Alkali Metals Ltd., APM Industries Ltd., Aryan Share And Stock Brokers Ltd., AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd., Aditya Vision Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd., B&A Packaging India Ltd., Batliboi Ltd., Bayer CropScience Ltd., Beeyu Overseas Ltd., Bharat Gears Ltd., Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd., Birlanu Ltd., BSEL Algo Ltd., Cella Space Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd., Indag Rubber Ltd., Indo City Infotech Ltd., JSW Cement Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Khadim India Ltd., Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltd., National Aluminium Company Ltd., Nava Ltd., Neuland Laboratories Ltd., Nikki Global Finance Ltd., FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., Pankaj Polymers Ltd., Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd., Pitti Engineering Ltd., Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd., Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd., Puravankara Ltd., Radix Industries (India) Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Trent Ltd., Ugro Capital Ltd., UNO Minda Ltd., and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd..
November 8: Saven Technologies Ltd., Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd., Anant Raj Ltd., Anthem Biosciences Ltd., ASM Technologies Ltd., Autoline Industries Ltd., AYM Syntex Ltd., Karnataka Bank Ltd., Lambodhara Textile Ltd., Linc Ltd., Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd., Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd., Lux Industries Ltd., Madhucon Projects Ltd., Mangalam Cement Ltd., Mawana Sugars Ltd., MRP Agro Ltd., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Saffron Industries Ltd., Savera Industries Ltd., Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd., Tulasee Bio Ethanol Ltd., Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd., and Voltamp Transformers Ltd..
SBI Q2FY26 Results
SBI has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Nov. 4 to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26. It has also scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Nov. 4 at 5:15 p.m.
Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Q2FY26 Results
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on Nov. 4 to consider and approve the Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. The company will also hold an earnings call on Nov. 4 to discuss the results with investors and analysts.
Mahindra & Mahindra Q2FY26 Results
Mahindra & Mahindra is set to hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on Nov. 4 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter of the current financial year. It has also scheduled an earnings call on Nov. 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.