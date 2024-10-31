Q2 Results Live Updates: Tata Investment Corp, BF Utilities, Narayana Hrudayalaya To Report Earnings Today
BF Investment, BF Utilities, Narayana Hrudayalaya and Tata Investment Corp. will release their financial results today.
Q2 Results Live: Automotive Axles Estimates
Automotive Axles Ltd. is anticipated to post a revenue of Rs 497 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 49 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 10%, besides a net profit of Rs 34 crore.
Q2 Results Live: BF Utilities Estimates
BF Utilities is expected to report a net standalone profit of Rs 711 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Q2 Results Live: Narayana Hrudayalaya Earnings Projection
Narayana Hrudayalaya is projected to announce a standalone profit of Rs 219 crore for the quarter, with revenue estimated at Rs 1,423 crore. Analysts expect earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 324 crore and an Ebitda margin of 23%.
Q2 Results Live: Muted Day Of Earnings
The last day of October, coinciding with Diwali, will see only four companies report their July-September quarter earnings.
