NDTV ProfitEarningsQ2 Results Live Updates: Tata Investment Corp, BF Utilities, Narayana Hrudayalaya To Report Earnings Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Q2 Results Live Updates: Tata Investment Corp, BF Utilities, Narayana Hrudayalaya To Report Earnings Today

BF Investment, BF Utilities, Narayana Hrudayalaya and Tata Investment Corp. will release their financial results today.

31 Oct 2024, 01:27 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The last day of October, coinciding with Diwali, will see only four companies report their July-September quarter earnings.&nbsp;(Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
The last day of October, coinciding with Diwali, will see only four companies report their July-September quarter earnings. (Photo source: Freepik)

Q2 Results Live: Automotive Axles Estimates

Automotive Axles Ltd. is anticipated to post a revenue of Rs 497 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 49 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 10%, besides a net profit of Rs 34 crore.

Q2 Results Live: BF Utilities Estimates

BF Utilities is expected to report a net standalone profit of Rs 711 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Q2 Results Live: Narayana Hrudayalaya Earnings Projection

Narayana Hrudayalaya is projected to announce a standalone profit of Rs 219 crore for the quarter, with revenue estimated at Rs 1,423 crore. Analysts expect earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 324 crore and an Ebitda margin of 23%.

ALSO READ

BF Utilities, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Tata Investment Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Opinion
BF Utilities, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Tata Investment Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Read More

Q2 Results Live: Muted Day Of Earnings

The last day of October, coinciding with Diwali, will see only four companies report their July-September quarter earnings.

BF Investment Ltd., BF Utilities Ltd., Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. and Tata Investment Corp. will release their financial results today.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty Falls To 24,200; Sensex Loses More Than 500 Points
Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty Falls To 24,200; Sensex Loses More Than 500 Points
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT