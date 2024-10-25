Q2 Results Live Updates: Apollo Micro Systems Revenue Up 84%; IndiGo, Bharat Electronics To Announce Results
As many as 148 companies will declare their financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 2024 on Oct. 25.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Q2 Live Updates: Bloomberg Estimates For HPCL (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenues may fall 12.7% to Rs 1.05 lakh crore.
Ebitda may jump 100.33% to Rs 4,222.32 crore.
Margins may expand to 4% versus 1.7%.
Net profit may jump 439.02% to Rs 1,917.83 crore.
Q2 Live Updates: Brokerage Preview On HPCL
Hindustan Petroleum Corp of India is also expected to post weak results for the September quarter. Domestic retail sales are expected to fall around 7% sequentially due to the seasonal impact of the monsoon season, according to Nuvama. The brokerage expects the refinery to report a gross refining margin of $5.5 per barrel.
While the refining segment of the oil marketing is expected to be weak, lower oil prices are set to support the marketing segment's performance. This is due to the supernormal marketing margins in the range of Rs 13-15 per litre seen in September 2024. Motilal Oswal expects this to drive HPCL’s Ebitda by 38% on a QoQ basis.
Q2 Live Updates: Bloomberg Estimates For BPCL (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenues may fall 3.3% to Rs 1.09 lakh crore.
Ebitda may rise 10% to Rs 6,248.8 crore.
Margins may expand to 5.7% versus 5%.
Net profit may rise 22.3% to Rs 3,687.2 crore.
Q2 Live Updates: Brokerage Preview On BPCL
Bharat Petroleum Corp. of India is expected to post weak results for the September quarter due to weak demand during the period, according to Nuvama. The brokerage expects BPCL to have a gross refining margin of $7 per barrel. This compares to the $13-18 per barrel refining margin seen a year ago.
Oil prices witnessed a strong correction during the quarter, benefiting the oil marketing companies. As per Motilal Oswal, the higher marketing margins expected could drive up the standalone Ebitda by 38%, respectively, on a QoQ basis.
Q2 Results Live: Apollo Micro Systems (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit at Rs 15.7 crore versus Rs 6.6 crore.
Revenue up 84.3% at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 87.2 crore.
Ebitda up 77.7% at Rs 32.7 crore versus Rs 18.4 crore.
Margin at 20.3% versus 21.%
Q2 Results Live: Earnings Estimates Of Coal India, Bank Of Baroda, BPCL And More
Coal India Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. will be in focus on Friday as they announce their earnings for the September quarter of the current financial year.
Coal India is likely to report a net profit of Rs 8,444 crore for the quarter ended September. The largest government-owned coal producer in the world is likely to report a top line of Rs 31,207 crore, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 10,577 crore, as well as an Ebitda margin of 33.9%, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Bank of Baroda is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 4,452 crore. BPCL is likely to clock a profit of Rs 4,118 crore and is expected to report an Ebitda margin at 5.5%. Its revenue from operations is expected to be Rs 1.09 lakh crore, while its Ebitda is estimated as Rs 6,048 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.
HPCL is estimated to report a profit of Rs 2,008 crore and a revenue of Rs 1.02 lakh crore. It is estimated to report an Ebitda of Rs 4,258 crore and an Ebitda margin at 4.2%, as per Bloomberg analysts.
Bharat Electronics Ltd. is expected to post a net profit of Rs 843 crore during its second quarter. Analysts expect its top line to be Rs 5,159 crore, Ebitda to be Rs 1,075 crore and Ebitda margin to be 20.8%.
DLF Ltd. is expected to post a net profit of Rs 658 crore and a top line of Rs 1,367 crore. The real estate company is estimated to report an Ebitda of Rs 626 crore and an Ebitda margin at 45.8%, as per Bloomberg analysts.
Stay Tuned To NDTV Profit's Live Blog For All Earnings Action
Good morning and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of second-quarter earnings for the day.
State-owned Coal India Ltd., realty major DLF Ltd. and IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. are the prominent companies that will report their earnings for the second quarter on Friday.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., Bandhan Bank, Balkrishna Industries Ltd. and JSW Steel Ltd. are among the other big names to report their earnings on Friday.