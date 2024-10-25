Q2 Results Live Updates: Apollo Micro Systems Revenue Up 84%; IndiGo, Bharat Electronics To Announce Results

Coal India Ltd., Bank of Baroda, Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. will be in focus on Friday as they announce their earnings for the September quarter of the current financial year.

Coal India is likely to report a net profit of Rs 8,444 crore for the quarter ended September. The largest government-owned coal producer in the world is likely to report a top line of Rs 31,207 crore, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 10,577 crore, as well as an Ebitda margin of 33.9%, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Bank of Baroda is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 4,452 crore. BPCL is likely to clock a profit of Rs 4,118 crore and is expected to report an Ebitda margin at 5.5%. Its revenue from operations is expected to be Rs 1.09 lakh crore, while its Ebitda is estimated as Rs 6,048 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.

HPCL is estimated to report a profit of Rs 2,008 crore and a revenue of Rs 1.02 lakh crore. It is estimated to report an Ebitda of Rs 4,258 crore and an Ebitda margin at 4.2%, as per Bloomberg analysts.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. is expected to post a net profit of Rs 843 crore during its second quarter. Analysts expect its top line to be Rs 5,159 crore, Ebitda to be Rs 1,075 crore and Ebitda margin to be 20.8%.

DLF Ltd. is expected to post a net profit of Rs 658 crore and a top line of Rs 1,367 crore. The real estate company is estimated to report an Ebitda of Rs 626 crore and an Ebitda margin at 45.8%, as per Bloomberg analysts.