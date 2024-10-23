Q2 Results Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv Net Profit Rises 8%, Beat Estimates; Godrej Properties Profit Jumps 97%
A total of 73 companies are slated to release their second-quarter earnings report on Oct. 23.
Q2 Results Live: Bajaj Finserv Profit Beats Estimates
Bajaj Finserv Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 8% at Rs 2,087 crore versus Rs 1,929 crore.
Total income up 30% at Rs 33,704 crore versus Rs 26,023 crore.
General insurance profit up 6% at Rs 494 crore versus Rs 468 crore.
General insurance net new business value up 3% at Rs 245 crore versus Rs 237 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Estimates For Wednesday's Earnings
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday:
Q2 Results Live: Big Earnings Today
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. and TVS Motor Co. will be in focus on Wednesday as they announce their earnings for the September quarter of the current financial year.
HUL, a Mumbai-based fast-moving consumer goods company, is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,693 crore for the quarter ended September, according to Bloomberg estimates. It is likely to report a top line of Rs 15,753 crore, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 3,728 crore, as well as an Ebitda margin of 23.7%, as per estimates.
SBI Life Insurance is estimated to report a profit of Rs 730 crore, as per Bloomberg analysts. AU Small Finance Bank, a Jaipur-based tech-led small finance bank, is likely to clock a standalone profit of Rs 496 crore.
TVS Motor is estimated to report a profit of Rs 696 crore and a revenue of Rs 9,419 crore. It is estimated to report an Ebitda of Rs 1,117 crore and an Ebitda margin at 11.9%.
Pidilite Industries is expected to post a net profit of Rs 534 crore during its second quarter. Analysts expect its top line to be Rs 3,282 crore, Ebitda to be Rs 765 crore and Ebitda margin to be 23.3%.
United Spirits, a subsidiary of Diageo, is expected to post a net profit of Rs 316 crore and a top line of Rs 3,043 crore, as per Bloomberg analysts.
Q2 Results Live: Godrej Properties Key Highlights
Booking value up 3% year-on-year to Rs 5,198 crore.
Delivered projects aggregating 6.6 million square feet across 3 cities.
Achieved 51% of annual guidance for booking value.
Achieved 47% of annual guidance for collections.
Achieved 63% annual guidance for business development.
Added 10 new projects so far this year with estimated booking value of Rs 17,450 crore.
Source: Investor Presentation.
Q2 Results Live: KPIT Technologies (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net Profit down 0.2% at Rs 204 crore versus Rs 204 crore.
Revenue up 7.8% at Rs 1,471 crore versus Rs 1,365 crore.
EBIT up 4.2% at Rs 246 crore versus Rs 236 crore.
EBIT margin at 16.7% versus 17.3%
Q2 Results Live: Godrej Properties (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit at Rs 334 crore versus Rs 73 crore.
Revenue at Rs 1,093 crore versus Rs 343 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 32 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs 61.66 crore.
Q2 Results Live: HUL, SBI Life, United Spirits Among 70+ Companies Declaring Earnings Today
Wednesday will be a busy day for D-Street as many big companies are scheduled to release their quarterly results for the July–September period of the current fiscal.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., TVS Motor Co., SBI Life Insurance Co., and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. are among the big companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd., Birla Corp., Godrej Properties Ltd., Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., TVS Holdings Ltd., and United Spirits Ltd., will be among the major earnings on Wednesday.
Stay Tuned To NDTV Profit's Live Blog For All Earnings Action
Good morning and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of second-quarter earnings for the day.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. and TVS Motor Co. will be the big earnings to watch out for during the day. A total of 73 companies are slated to release their second-quarter earnings report on Oct. 23.
The benchmark indices opened lower but gained grounds to trade marginally higher during the session. In a major move, Goldman Sachs downgraded India stocks to 'neutral', citing concerns due to slower economic growth and corporate profits.