Q2 Results Live: Dodla Dairy Profit Rises 4%; Airtel, Titan, Tata Consumer, Godfrey Phillips In Focus

The company’s consolidated gross sales value rose 32.6% year-on-year to Rs 4,094 crore, compared to Rs 3,087 crore in Q1FY25. Net profit after tax surged 55.9% to Rs 356 crore, against Rs 229 crore last year. Ebitda increased 25.2% to Rs 338 crore, up from Rs 270 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. However, margins stood slightly lower at 8.3%, compared to 8.7% in Q1 FY25.