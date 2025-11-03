Q2 Results Live: Dodla Dairy Profit Rises 4%; Airtel, Titan, Tata Consumer, Godfrey Phillips In Focus

Business NewsEarningsQ2 Results Live: Dodla Dairy Profit Rises 4%; Airtel, Titan, Tata Consumer, Godfrey Phillips In Focus
Power Grid Corp, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, and Bharti Hexacom are also expected to announce results today.

03 Nov 2025, 12:07 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(Image: NDTV Profit)
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the second-quarter earnings season. Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter. These include key names such as Ambuja Cements, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Tata Consumer Products and Godfrey Phillips India among others.
Q2 Results Live: AWL Agri Business Profit Falls 21%

AWL Agri Business Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 21.8% to Rs 17,604.57 crore versus Rs 14,449.94 crore

  • Net Profit down 21% to Rs 244.72 crore versus Rs 311.03 crore

  • Ebitda up 21% to Rs 688.18 crore versus Rs 568.94 crore

  • Margin flat at 3.9%


Q2 Results Live: Dodla Dairy Profit Rises

Dodla Dairy Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 2.1% at Rs 1,019 crore versus Rs 998 crore

  • EBITDA down 3.5% at Rs 92.8 crore versus Rs 96.2 crore

  • Margin At 9.1% versus 9.6%

  • Net Profit up 3.6% at Rs 65.7 crore versus Rs 63.4 crore


Q2 Results Live: Godfrey Phillips Q1 Performance

The company’s consolidated gross sales value rose 32.6% year-on-year to Rs 4,094 crore, compared to Rs 3,087 crore in Q1FY25. Net profit after tax surged 55.9% to Rs 356 crore, against Rs 229 crore last year. Ebitda increased 25.2% to Rs 338 crore, up from Rs 270 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. However, margins stood slightly lower at 8.3%, compared to 8.7% in Q1 FY25. 


Q2 Results Live: Bharti Airtel Share Price Trades Slightly Lower

Shares of the telecom operator were trading 0.07% lower at Rs 2,053 apiece ahead of its financial results announcement on Monday.

Q2 Results Live: Titan's Q1 Performance

The company’s consolidated operating revenue rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 14,673 crore, compared to Rs 12,188 crore in Q1 FY25. Ebitda increased to Rs 1,935 crore from Rs 1,367 crore, reflecting a 20% rise. Ebitda margin improved to 13.1% from 11.1% a year earlier. Profit after tax (PAT) surged over 52% to Rs 1,091 crore, up from Rs 715 crore last year.



