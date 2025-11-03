Q2 Results Live: Dodla Dairy Profit Rises 4%; Airtel, Titan, Tata Consumer, Godfrey Phillips In Focus
Power Grid Corp, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, and Bharti Hexacom are also expected to announce results today.
Q2 Results Live: AWL Agri Business Profit Falls 21%
AWL Agri Business Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21.8% to Rs 17,604.57 crore versus Rs 14,449.94 crore
Net Profit down 21% to Rs 244.72 crore versus Rs 311.03 crore
Ebitda up 21% to Rs 688.18 crore versus Rs 568.94 crore
Margin flat at 3.9%
Q2 Results Live: Dodla Dairy Profit Rises
Dodla Dairy Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.1% at Rs 1,019 crore versus Rs 998 crore
EBITDA down 3.5% at Rs 92.8 crore versus Rs 96.2 crore
Margin At 9.1% versus 9.6%
Net Profit up 3.6% at Rs 65.7 crore versus Rs 63.4 crore
Q2 Results Live: Godfrey Phillips Q1 Performance
The company’s consolidated gross sales value rose 32.6% year-on-year to Rs 4,094 crore, compared to Rs 3,087 crore in Q1FY25. Net profit after tax surged 55.9% to Rs 356 crore, against Rs 229 crore last year. Ebitda increased 25.2% to Rs 338 crore, up from Rs 270 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. However, margins stood slightly lower at 8.3%, compared to 8.7% in Q1 FY25.
Q2 Results Live: Bharti Airtel Share Price Trades Slightly Lower
Shares of the telecom operator were trading 0.07% lower at Rs 2,053 apiece ahead of its financial results announcement on Monday.
Q2 Results Live: Titan's Q1 Performance
The company’s consolidated operating revenue rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 14,673 crore, compared to Rs 12,188 crore in Q1 FY25. Ebitda increased to Rs 1,935 crore from Rs 1,367 crore, reflecting a 20% rise. Ebitda margin improved to 13.1% from 11.1% a year earlier. Profit after tax (PAT) surged over 52% to Rs 1,091 crore, up from Rs 715 crore last year.