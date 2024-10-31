Q2 Results From Oct. 31 To Nov. 2: Zen Tech, Tata Investment Among Companies To Declare Quarterly Earnings

In a holiday truncated week leading to Diwali, the stock markets are expected to see limited action in the remaining trading sessions of October. In the ongoing earnings season, as many as 19 companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results over Diwali weekend.

Investors and market experts will closely track the announcement of results by companies, including Zen Technologies Ltd., Tata Investment Corp., and Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd., between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.