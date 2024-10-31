Q2 Results From Oct. 31 To Nov. 2: Zen Tech, Tata Investment Among Companies To Declare Quarterly Earnings
The stock markets will remain closed for trading on Friday on account of Diwali. A special one-hour Muhurat trading session will be held between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
In a holiday truncated week leading to Diwali, the stock markets are expected to see limited action in the remaining trading sessions of October. In the ongoing earnings season, as many as 19 companies are scheduled to release their Q2 results over Diwali weekend.
Investors and market experts will closely track the announcement of results by companies, including Zen Technologies Ltd., Tata Investment Corp., and Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd., between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.
Here’s a recap of the Q1FY25 earnings reported by some of the top companies that will announce their Q2 results from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.
Geekay Wires Quarterly Results
Geekay Wires reported an increase of over 1% in its standalone net profit of Rs 10.03 crore for the quarter ended June 2024, as compared to Rs 9.85 crore in the previous quarter. Standalone total income declined 2.7% to Rs 105.67 crore versus Rs 108.61 crore in the March quarter of FY 2024.
Geekay Wires Q1 FY25 Highlights
Total income down 2.7% QoQ to Rs 105.67 crore versus Rs 108.61 crore
Net Profit up 1% QoQ at Rs 10.03 crore versus Rs 9.85 crore
The company paid a final dividend of Rs 0.6 per share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.
Zen Technologies Quarterly Results
Zen Technologies Ltd. reported an over 119% rise in its standalone Profit After Tax on a yearly basis at Rs 74.18 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year. The Total Revenue of the company stood at Rs 253.96 crore in the June quarter of FY25.
Zen Technologies Q1 FY25 Highlights (YoY)
Total Revenue up 92% to Rs 253.96 crore versus Rs 132.45 crore.
Operational EBITDA up 56% to Rs 103.20 crore vs Rs 66.17 crore
Operational EBITDA Margins at 40.64% vs 49.96%
Profit After Tax up 57% to Rs 74.18 crore versus Rs 47.13 crore.
Tata Investment Corporation Quarterly Results
Tata Investment Corp.'s profit after tax fell in the first quarter of the financial year 2024–25. The Tata Group company's net profit dropped over 11% YoY to Rs 131.07 crore in the quarter ended June, as against Rs 147.74 crore over the same period last year. The company's total revenue from operations for the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal fell over 6% from Rs 142.46 crore compared to Rs 151.6 crore in the year-ago period.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results from Oct 31 to Nov 2
BF Investment Ltd., BF Utilities Ltd., Last Mile Enterprises Ltd., Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd., Geekay Wires Ltd., Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd., Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd., Tata Investment Corp., Bondada Engineering Ltd., Lykis Ltd., Nutraplus India Ltd., Asutosh Enterprises Ltd., Bengal Steel Industries Ltd., Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd., Incap Ltd., Zen Technologies Ltd., IIFL Finance Ltd., HOV Services Ltd., and Silgo Retail Ltd.