Q2 Results Calendar: Tech Mahindra, Coforge, LTIMindtree To Announce Quarterly Earnings On This Date
Several leading IT firms are expected to announce their Q2FY26 results in October, with some companies also anticipated to consider interim dividend declarations.
Many major Indian IT firms are gearing to release their financial results for the second quarter of FY26 (July-September 2025), with board meetings lined up through October for approvals. Alongside earnings, many of these companies are also expected to declare interim dividends. Among those scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results in October are Tech Mahindra, Coforge and LTIMindtree.
Tech Mahindra Q2 Results
The board of directors of Tech Mahindra Ltd. will meet on Oct. 13 and 14 to review and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The audited results are scheduled to be considered and declared on Oct. 14.
In line with SEBI’s Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, and the company’s internal code of conduct, the trading window for designated persons has been closed on Oct. 1 and will remain shut till Oct. 16. The window will reopen on Oct. 17, 48 hours after the declaration of the results.
Coforge Q2 Results And Interim Dividend
Coforge Ltd. has scheduled a meeting of its board of directors on Friday, Oct. 24, to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30. The board will also take up a proposal for the payment of a second interim dividend for FY26 and determine the record date, if the dividend is approved. Following the board meeting, Coforge plans to hold a conference call with analysts and institutional investors, at 5 pm IST, on Oct. 24.
LTIMindtree Q2 Results Date, Interim Dividend Proposal
LTIMindtree Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will meet on Oct. 16, to review and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30. At the same meeting, the board may consider a proposal to declare an interim dividend on equity shares of face value Rs 1 each.
If approved, the record date for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, Oct. 24. The company has scheduled its earnings conference call with investors and analysts on Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. IST.
Persistent Systems Q2 Results
Persistent Systems Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will meet on Oct. 13 and Oct.14 at the company’s registered office to review financial performance. The board will consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30. The company confirmed that the financial results will be taken up for approval on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Following the board meeting, Persistent Systems will also host an investor and analyst call to discuss the results.
Mphasis Q2 Results
Mphasis Ltd. has announced that its board will meet on Thursday, Oct. 30 in New York, USA, to review and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30.
In line with the company’s code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, the trading window for designated persons was closed on Sept. 23. It will remain shut till Nov. 1 and will reopen on Nov. 2. The company also said an earnings conference call on its Q2FY26 results will be scheduled, with details to be shared in due course.