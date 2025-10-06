Q2 Results Calendar: Tech Mahindra, Coforge, LTIMindtree To Announce Quarterly Earnings On This Date

The board of directors of Tech Mahindra Ltd. will meet on Oct. 13 and 14 to review and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The audited results are scheduled to be considered and declared on Oct. 14.

In line with SEBI’s Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, and the company’s internal code of conduct, the trading window for designated persons has been closed on Oct. 1 and will remain shut till Oct. 16. The window will reopen on Oct. 17, 48 hours after the declaration of the results.