Q2 Results Calendar: TCS, HCLTech, Infosys To Announce Quarterly Earnings, Interim Dividend On This Date
Top IT players like TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies are set to report their Q2FY26 results in October.
Several leading Indian IT companies are gearing up to announce their financial results for the second quarter of FY26 (June to September 2025), with board meetings scheduled throughout October for result approvals.
Many firms are also expected to declare interim dividends in these meetings. Top IT players like TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies are set to report their Q2FY26 results in October.
These announcements will be closely watched, especially as the sector continues to struggle due to challenges from AI-led transformations. Moreover, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding US visa regulations and policy changes under Donald Trump has further cast a shadow over the outlook for Indian IT companies.
Here’s a look at the earnings announcements by IT players:
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Q2 Results
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has scheduled a meeting of the Board of Directors on Thursday, October 9, 2025 to discuss and approve the financial resutls for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The results will be declared after the market trading hours.
The leadership team of TCS will address the media in a Press Conference at 5:30 p.m., followed by an earningd conference all at 7 p.m.
TCS Dividend News
TCS will consider declaring a second interim dividend during its Board meeting on October 9. If approved, the dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Company’s Register of Members or as beneficial owners in depository records as of the record date, Oct. 15, 2025, it said in an exchange filing.
In Q1FY26, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 1.6% decline in revenue to Rs 63,437 crore, compared to Rs 64,479 crore in the Q4FY25. EBIT also dipped 1% to Rs 15,514 crore from Rs 15,601 crore in the previous quarter. However, EBIT margin improved slightly to 24.5% from 24.2%. Despite lower revenue and EBIT, net profit rose 4% Q-oQ to Rs 12,760 crore, up from Rs 12,224 crore.
TCS Share Price History
TCS shares have declined 4.1% over the last five trading sessions and are down 3.78% over the past month. Over a six-month period, the stock has dropped 17.38%, while the year-to-date (YTD) fall stands at 26.52%. On a one-year basis, TCS shares are down 29.31%.
The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 4,494.90 on Dec. 13, 2024 and touched a 52-week low of Rs 2,991.60 on Aug. 4, 2025 on NSE.
HCL Technologies Q2FY26 Results
HCL Technologies Ltd. is geared up to announce its quarterly earnings for the June to September period on October 13. For this, the company will hold a Board Meeting to review and approve the results, which will be subsequently shared with the public.
During this meeting, the Board will also consider the "payment of the third Interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26," it said in a press release.
More details on the schedule of the meeting are expected to be announced by the company soon.
HCLTech reported a slight revenue growth in the June 2025 quarter, posting Rs 30,349 crore, up 0.3% from Rs 30,246 crore in Q4 FY25. However, the company saw a decline in profitability. EBIT fell to Rs 4,942 crore from Rs 5,442 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit also dropped 10.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,843 crore, compared to Rs 4,307 crore in March 2025.
HCLTech shares have fallen 3.15% over the last five trading sessions. The stock is down 4.52% in the past month and has declined 11.61% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has dropped 24.88%, while the one-year decline stands at 19.42%.
HCLTech hit its 52-week high of Rs 2,012.20 on Jan. 13, 2025, and its 52-week low of Rs 1,302.75 on April 7, 2025 on NSE.
Infosys Q2 Results
Infosys Ltd. has announced that its quarterly earnings report will be reviewed and approved during a Board Meeting, set to be held on Oct. 16. In this meeting, the company may also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, according to its exchange filing.
In Q1FY26, Infosys posted revenue from operations of Rs 42,279 crore, a 3.3% increase from Rs 40,925 crore in the previous quarter. However, profit for the period declined slightly to Rs 6,924 crore, compared to Rs 7,038 crore earlier. The company’s operating margin stood at 20.8%, compared to 21% in the March quarter. Operating profit for the period stood at Rs 8,803 crore, compared to Rs 8,575 in Q4FY25.
Infosys shares have declined 1.92% over the last five trading sessions and are down 1.93% in the past month. Over the last six months, the stock has fallen 7.73%, while the year-to-date (YTD) decline stands at 20.18%. On a one-year basis, shares have dropped 20.72%.
The stock reached its 52-week high of Rs 2,006.45 on Dec. 13, 2024 and hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,307.00 on April 7, 2025, on NSE.