Q2 Results Calendar: TCS, HCLTech, Infosys To Announce Quarterly Earnings, Interim Dividend On This Date

Several leading Indian IT companies are gearing up to announce their financial results for the second quarter of FY26 (June to September 2025), with board meetings scheduled throughout October for result approvals.

Many firms are also expected to declare interim dividends in these meetings. Top IT players like TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies are set to report their Q2FY26 results in October.

These announcements will be closely watched, especially as the sector continues to struggle due to challenges from AI-led transformations. Moreover, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding US visa regulations and policy changes under Donald Trump has further cast a shadow over the outlook for Indian IT companies.

Here’s a look at the earnings announcements by IT players: