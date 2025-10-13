Business NewsEarningsQ2 Results LIVE: HCLTech, Anand Rathi, Just Dial, Indian Bank Among Companies To Report Earnings
ADVERTISEMENT

Q2 Results LIVE: HCLTech, Anand Rathi, Just Dial, Indian Bank Among Companies To Report Earnings

Catch all the live updates about second quarter earnings on Oct.13 here.

13 Oct 2025, 01:16 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Multiple companies to reprot earnings today (Image Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Multiple companies to reprot earnings today (Image Source: NDTV Profit)
ADVERTISEMENT
Multiple companies including Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., Den Networks Ltd., Ganon Products Ltd., GG Automotive Gears Ltd., G G Engineering Ltd., Gujarat Hotels Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd., Ind Bank Housing Ltd., Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd., Just Dial Ltd. will report earnings today.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Q2 Results Live 2025: HCLTech Earnings Preview 

HCLTech is expected to post steady sequential growth in the July–September quarter, with analysts tracking its margin expansion and the potential cost impact from the recent H-1B visa fee hike. The company will announce its Q2 FY26 results on Oct. 13.

Read More about it here


Q2 Results Live 2025: Indian Bank Share Price Gains 

Indian Bank Ltd.'s share price gained over 1% on Monday, Oct. 13 ahead of the second quarter results.

Q2 Results LIVE: HCLTech, Anand Rathi, Just Dial, Indian Bank Among Companies To Report Earnings

Q2 Results Live 2025: Just Dial Share Price Spikes Ahead Of Results

Just Dial Ltd.'s share price was trading 0.69% higher at intraday on Monday Oct. 13 ahead of its second quarter results.

Q2 Results LIVE: HCLTech, Anand Rathi, Just Dial, Indian Bank Among Companies To Report Earnings

Q2 Results Live 2025: Companies Likely To Announce Dividends As Well

The financial statements will also help to evaluate how different sectors of the economy, such as banking, finance, IT and construction, have performed during this period. Another thing to watch out for will be the recommendation of dividends, if any, by the different companies. 


Q2 Results Live 2025: HCLTech Share Price Trading Lower

Ahead of its second quarter results on Monday, Oct. 13 HCLTech Ltd.'s share price was trading over 1% lower.

Q2 Results LIVE: HCLTech, Anand Rathi, Just Dial, Indian Bank Among Companies To Report Earnings


Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT