Q2 Results LIVE: HCLTech, Anand Rathi, Just Dial, Indian Bank Among Companies To Report Earnings
Catch all the live updates about second quarter earnings on Oct.13 here.
Q2 Results Live 2025: HCLTech Earnings Preview
HCLTech is expected to post steady sequential growth in the July–September quarter, with analysts tracking its margin expansion and the potential cost impact from the recent H-1B visa fee hike. The company will announce its Q2 FY26 results on Oct. 13.
Q2 Results Live 2025: Indian Bank Share Price Gains
Indian Bank Ltd.'s share price gained over 1% on Monday, Oct. 13 ahead of the second quarter results.
Q2 Results Live 2025: Just Dial Share Price Spikes Ahead Of Results
Just Dial Ltd.'s share price was trading 0.69% higher at intraday on Monday Oct. 13 ahead of its second quarter results.
Q2 Results Live 2025: Companies Likely To Announce Dividends As Well
The financial statements will also help to evaluate how different sectors of the economy, such as banking, finance, IT and construction, have performed during this period. Another thing to watch out for will be the recommendation of dividends, if any, by the different companies.
Q2 Results Live 2025: HCLTech Share Price Trading Lower
Ahead of its second quarter results on Monday, Oct. 13 HCLTech Ltd.'s share price was trading over 1% lower.