Q2 Results Live Updates: Indigo Paints Net Profit Slips 12%; M&M Net Profit Rises 13%, Beat Estimates

NHPC Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., and Trent Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday as they will announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

NHPC is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,178 crore and revenue of Rs 3,023 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,564 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 27,063 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s Ebitda is estimated at Rs 3,747 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 13.8%.

Lupin is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 742 crore and revenue of Rs 5,560 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 1,203 crore, translating to a margin of 21.6%.

As many as 166 companies are set to release their Q2 financial results on Nov. 7. Other notable names announcing earnings include Indian Hotels Co., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., and Cummins India Ltd.