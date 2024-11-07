Q2 Results Live Updates: Indigo Paints Net Profit Slips 12%; M&M Net Profit Rises 13%, Beat Estimates
Q2 Results Live: Abbott India Profit Rises 15%
Abbott India Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9% at Rs 1,633 crore versus Rs 1,494 crore.
Ebitda up 15% at Rs 439 crore versus Rs 381 crore.
Margin at 26.9% versus 25.5%.
Net profit up 14.7% at Rs 359 crore versus Rs 313 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Indigo Paints Net Profit Falls
Indigo Paints Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.4% at Rs 300 crore versus Rs 279 crore.
Ebitda down 1.5% at Rs 41.5 crore versus Rs 42.1 crore.
Margin at 13.9% versus 15.1%.
Net profit down 12.1% at Rs 22.3 crore versus Rs 25.3 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Clean Science Revenue Jumps 31%
Clean Science & Technology Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31.5% at Rs 238 crore versus Rs 181 crore.
Ebitda up 20.5% at Rs 90 crore versus Rs 74 crore.
Margin down at 38% versus 41%.
Net profit up 13.5% at Rs 59 crore versus Rs 52 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Alembic Pharma Profit Rises 12%
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3% at Rs 1,648 crore versus Rs 1,595 crore.
Ebitda up 15% at Rs 239 crore versus Rs 208 crore.
Ebitda margin at 14.5% versus 13.1%.
Net profit up 12% at Rs 153 crore versus Rs 137 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Noel Tata On Trent Earnings
Noel Tata, the chairman of Trent said that the consumer sentiment remained relatively muted and it is exploring additional avenues of growth.
Consumer sentiment remained relatively muted
Weak consumer demand, and seasonality led to headwinds for retail businesses
Seek to explore additional avenues of growth
Star business seeing strong customer traction on the back of Trent's playbook
Success of own branded products augurs well for the Star business
(Source: Press release.)
Q2 Results Live: Trent Profit Misses Estimates
Trent Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 39% at Rs 4,157 crore versus Rs 2,982 crore.
Ebitda up 41% at Rs 643 crore versus Rs 457 crore.
Ebitda margin at 15.5% versus 15.3%
Net profit up 47% at Rs 335 crore versus Rs 228 crore.
Q2 Results Live: M&M Reports 13% Jump In Net Profit
Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 12% at Rs 28,919 crore versus Rs 25,762 crore.
Ebitda up 21% at Rs 5,270 crore versus Rs 4,360 crore.
Ebitda margin at 18.2% versus 16.9%.
Net profit up 13% at Rs 3,841 crore versus Rs 3,393 crore.
Q2 Results Live: NHPC, Lupin, Mahindra & Mahindra, RVNL, Trent To Report Earnings Today
NHPC Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., and Trent Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday as they will announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.
NHPC is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,178 crore and revenue of Rs 3,023 crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,564 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 27,063 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s Ebitda is estimated at Rs 3,747 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 13.8%.
Lupin is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 742 crore and revenue of Rs 5,560 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 1,203 crore, translating to a margin of 21.6%.
As many as 166 companies are set to release their Q2 financial results on Nov. 7. Other notable names announcing earnings include Indian Hotels Co., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., and Cummins India Ltd.