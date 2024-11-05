Q2 Results Live: Mazagon Dock Net Profit Jumps 76%; SJVN Reports Flat Profit Growth
Oil India, Berger Paints, JK Tyre, PB Fintech are a few other companies posting their financials on Tuesday.
Q2 Results Live: Ceigall India (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 4.2% At Rs 772 crore versus Rs 741 crore.
Ebitda down 2.8% at Rs 123 crore versus Rs 127 crore.
Margin at 15.9% versus 17.1%.
Net Profit down 11.4% at Rs 65.5 crore versus Rs 73.9 crore.
Q2 Results Live: SJVN (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 16.8% at Rs 1,026 crore versus Rs 878 crore.
Ebitda up 17.3% at Rs 828 crore versus Rs 706 crore.
Margin at 80.7% versus 80.4%.
Net profit up 0.1% at Rs 439.9 crore versus Rs 439.6 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Rane Holding (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue down 1.2% at Rs 917 crore versus Rs 928 crore.
Ebitda up 15.7% at Rs 81.2 crore versus Rs 70.2 crore.
Margin at 8.8% versus 7.6%.
Net profit at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 51 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Mazagon Dock Shares Up Nearly 7%
Shares of Mazagon Dock spiked as much as 7.23% to Rs 4318 apiece after the PSU reported a 75% uptick in net profit, beating estimates.
Q2 Results Live: Alkyl Amines (YoY)
Revenue up 17.8% at Rs 415 crore versus Rs 352 Cr
Ebitda up 52.4% at Rs 73.6 crore versus Rs 48.3 crore.
Margin at 17.7% versus 13.7%.
Net profit up 74.5% At Rs 47.5 crore versus Rs 27.2 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Mazagon Dock Profit Beat Estimates
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 51% at Rs 2,757 crore versus Rs 1,828 crore.
Ebitda up 189% at Rs 511 crore verus Rs 177 crore.
Margin at 18.5% versus 9.7%.
Net profit up 76% at Rs 585 crore versus Rs 333 crore.
Q2 Results Live: KPR Mill Net Profit Rises Marginally
KPR Mill Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.1% at Rs 1,480 crore versus Rs 1,511 crore.
Ebitda down 0.5% at Rs 296 crore versus Rs 298 crore.
Margin at 20% versus 19.7%.
Net profit up 1.5% at Rs 205 crore versus Rs 202 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Saregama India (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 40.3% at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 172 crore.
Ebitda flat at Rs 60.8 crore.
Margin at 25.1% versus 35.3%.
Net profit down 6.3% at Rs 44.9 crore versus Rs 47.9 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Market Check
Here's a market check on how the stocks posting their results are doing ahead of the announcement.
Most are trading in the red compared to a 0.49% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 12:33 p.m.
Q2 Results Live: Mankind Pharma Estimates
Mankind Pharma is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 600 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 3,050 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 781 crore, reflecting a margin of 25.6%.
In the preceding quarter, Mankind Pharma had reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2,893.42 crore, up 12.2% YoY. Net profit increased nearly 10% over the previous year to Rs 543.1 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 494.2 crore in the same quarter last year.
Q2 Results Live: Oil India Estimates
Oil India is likely to report a standalone net profit of Rs 1,933 crore and revenue of Rs 5,292 crore.
In its June quarter results, Oil India had exceeded analysts’ estimates in terms of consolidated net profit. The profit after tax, or net profit, fell 14% YoY in the first quarter to Rs 2,016.3 crore against Rs 2,332.94 crore in the June quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Q2 Results Live: Titan Company Estimates
Titan is expected to report a net profit of Rs 969 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 13,425 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s Ebitda is estimated at Rs 1,566 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 11.7%.
In the first quarter, the company's consolidated profit-after-tax declined 5.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of financial year 2025 to Rs 715 crore versus Rs 756 crore in the year-ago period.
Titan Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 11.2% to Rs 12,308 crore versus Rs 11,069 crore.
Profit-after-tax down 5.5% to Rs 715 crore versus Rs 756 crore.
Ebitda up 10.3% to Rs 1,367 crore versus Rs 1,239 crore.
Ebitda margin at 11.1% versus 11.2%.
Q2 Results Live: Who's Posting Results Today
It’s shaping up to be a bustling day on the markets with 64 companies set to release their September quarter earnings results. As numbers roll in, we’ll be keeping an eye on the big players. Some of the top names in today's list are Titan Co., Oil India Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., SJVN Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., and GAIL India Ltd.
So far, this earnings season has been disappointing with brokerages chiming in with downgrades on the back of excessive stock valuations in a correcting market.