Q2 Results Live Updates: Paytm Swings To Profit On One-Time Gain; ICICI Securities Net Profit Jumps 25%
Investors will also closely watch the second quarter earnings of Indus Towers Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Varun Beverages Ltd.
Q2 Live Updates: Goodyear India Net Profit Dips 59%
Goodyear India Q2 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 1% at Rs 682 crore versus Rs 690 crore.
Ebitda down 50% at Rs 31 crore versus Rs 61 crore.
Ebitda margin at 4.5% versus 8.9%.
Net profit down 59% at Rs 15.7 crore versus Rs 37.9 crore.
Q2 Live Updates: Supreme Industries Net Profit Falls 15%
Supreme Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.6% at Rs 2,273 crore versus Rs 2,309 crore.
Net profit down 15% at Rs 207 crore versus Rs 243 crore.
Ebitda margin at 14.1% versus 15.4%.
Ebitda down 10% at Rs 320 crore versus Rs 356 crore.
Quarterly Results Live: ICICI Securities Net Profit Rises 25%
ICICI Securities Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 24.9% at Rs 529 crore versus Rs 424 crore.
Total income up 36.7% at Rs 1,707 crore versus Rs 1,249 crore.
Quarterly Results Live: Varun Beverages' Q3 Net Profit Rises
Varun Beverages Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter of calendar year 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 628.8 crore in the July–September period. This compares with a Rs 557 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Varun Beverages Q3 CY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.2% at Rs 4,804.6 crore versus Rs 3870.5 crore.
Ebitda up 30.49% at Rs 1,151.1 crore versus Rs 882.1 crore.
Margin up 116 basis points at 23.95% versus 22.79%.
Net profit up 22.32% at Rs 628.8 crore versus Rs 514 crore
Q2 Live Updates: Earnings Estimates Of Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Adani Energy And More
Bajaj Finance Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Varun Beverages Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday as they announce their earnings for the September quarter of the current financial year.
Bajaj Finance, a non-banking financial company, is likely to report a net profit of Rs 4,118 crore for the quarter ended September, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Indus Towers is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 1,749 crore and is expected to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margin at 55.5%, according to Bloomberg estimates. Its revenue from operations is expected to be Rs 7,587 crore, while its Ebitda is estimated as Rs 4,214.30 crore.
Adani Energy Solutions, an Adani Group company, is estimated to report a profit of Rs 888 crore and a revenue of Rs 4,957 crore. It is estimated to report an Ebitda of Rs 2,160 crore and an Ebitda margin at 43.60%.
Varun Beverages Ltd., which follows the calendar year, is expected to post a net profit of Rs 557 crore during its third quarter. Analysts expect its top line to be Rs 4,711 crore, Ebitda to be Rs 1,053 crore and Ebitda margin to be 22.4%.
Persistent Systems, a Pune-based technology services company, is likely to clock a revenue of Rs 2,866 crore and a net profit of Rs 316 crore. The company is also expected to report earnings before interest and taxes of Rs 392 crore and EBIT margin at 13.7%.
Q2 Live Updates: Paytm Share Price Drops 5% After Q2 Report
Paytm's stock fell by 5% on Tuesday following the company's quarterly earnings report, despite posting a net profit of Rs 930 crore for Q2.
Analysts had anticipated a loss of Rs 631 crore, but the profit was largely attributed to a one-time gain, making it not directly comparable to previous earnings. The one time gain came from the company's sale of its events and movies ticketing business to Zomato Ltd.
The company's revenue grew by 10.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,660 crore, slightly above Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 1,644 crore. Paytm's Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 403 crore from Rs 792 crore in the previous quarter.
In the June quarter, the fintech reported a widening net loss of Rs 838 crore compared to Rs 357 crore in the same period last year.
This ongoing trend of increased losses, even with a reported profit, has put pressure on the stock. Paytm also announced that it would provide default loss guarantee toward its merchant lending business. To this effect, the company has provided Rs 255 crore to non-bank lending partner SMFG India Credit.
The scrip fell as much as 5.83% to Rs 683.6 apiece, It pared losses to trade 1.3% lower at Rs 716 apiece, as of 10:59 a.m. This compares to a 0.2% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 22.6 % in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.55 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.
Out of 18 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downsideof 6.2%.
Q2 Live Updates: Paytm Reports Net Profit Of Rs 930 Crore
One 97 Communications Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 10.5% at Rs 1,660 crore vs Rs 1,502 crore
Net profit of Rs 930 crore versus net loss of Rs 840 crore
Ebitda loss of Rs 403 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs 792 crore
An exceptional item of Rs 2,048 crore for the sale of its events business aided the bottom line
Q2 Live Updates: Zomato, Adani Green, Bajaj Finance To Report Earnings
Bajaj Finance Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Varun Beverages Ltd. will be among the 70 companies in focus as they announce their earnings for the September quarter of the current financial year.
Investors closely watched Paytm parent One97 Communications for a turnaround after the company reported massive losses in the June quarter. In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the fintech company's net loss widened to Rs 840 crore as against a loss of Rs 357 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company's revenue from operations during Q1 dropped 36% YoY to Rs 1,502 crore from Rs 2,342 crore a year ago.
Zomato Ltd., Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd., Amber Enterprises India Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., IIFL Securities Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., will be among the other big names to watch out for on Tuesday.