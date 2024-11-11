Q2 Results Live Updates: Jubilant FoodWorks Profit Meets Estimates; Balrampur Chini Mills Revenue Falls 16%
Ramco Cements, Devyani International, Bajaj Consumer Care will also announce their financial results today.
TCPL Packaging Profit Rises 25%, Meets Estimates
TCPL Packaging Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.2% to Rs 455.47 crore versus Rs 398.74 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 441.6 crore).
Net profit up 25% to Rs 35.54 crore versus Rs 28.36 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 35.4 crore).
Ebitdaup 20% to Rs 69.75 crore versus Rs 57.91 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 71.9 crore).
Margin at 15.3% versus 14.5% (Bloomberg estimates 16.30%).
HMA Agro Industries Profit Surges Over 9 Times
HMA Agro Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.1% to Rs 1,465.86 crore versus Rs 1,200.19 crore.
Net profit up 849% to Rs 53.43 crore versus Rs 5.63 crore.
Ebitda up 149% to Rs 57.90 crore versus Rs 23.21 crore.
Margin at 3.9% versus 1.9%.
Q2 Results Live: National Fertilizers Swings To Profit
National Fertilizers Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 22.4% to Rs 4,390.36 crore versus Rs 5,655.44 crore.
Net profit at Rs 12.07 crore versus loss of Rs 87.10 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 124.94 crore and margin at 2.8%.
Q2 Results Live: Goodluck India Profit Rises 29%
Goodluck India Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.9% to Rs 976.21 crore versus Rs 913.08 crore.
Net profit up 29% to Rs 46.54 crore versus Rs 36.00 crore.
Ebitda down 5% to Rs 71.03 crore versus Rs 75.00 crore.
Margin at 7.3% versus 8.2%.
Q2 Results Live: H.G. Infra Engineering Profit Falls 16%
H.G. Infra Engineering Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.5% to Rs 902.41 crore versus Rs 954.53 crore.
Net profit down 16% to Rs 80.71 crore versus Rs 96.12 crore.
Ebitda down 0.3% to Rs 219.52 crore versus Rs 220.21 crore.
Margin at 24.3% versus 23.1%.
Q2 Results Live: Shree Cement Profit Falls 83%, Misses Estimates
Shree Cement Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.1% to Rs 4,054.17 crore versus Rs 4,773.67 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 5,079.2 crore).
Net profit down 83% to Rs 76.64 crore versus Rs 446.62 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 273.9 crore).
Ebitda down 31% to Rs 613.48 crore versus Rs 886.04 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 733.7 crore).
Margin at 15.1% versus 18.6% (Bloomberg estimates 14.40%).
Q2 Results Live: Insecticides India Profit Rises 16%, Meets Estimates
Insecticides India Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.9% to Rs 627.09 crore versus Rs 695.99 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 695.5 crore).
Net profit up 16% to Rs 61.49 crore versus Rs 53.15 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 61.5 crore).
Ebitda up 9% to Rs 89.57 crore versus Rs 81.93 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 94.7 crore).
Margin at 14.3% versus 11.8% (Bloomberg estimates 13.60%).
Q2 Results Live: Premier Explosives Profit Falls 28%
Premier Explosives Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.6% to Rs 94.60 crore versus Rs 78.42 crore.
Net profit down 28% to Rs 8.43 crore versus Rs 11.66 crore.
Ebitda down 24% to Rs 16.63 crore versus Rs 21.87 crore.
Margin at 17.6% versus 27.9%.
Q2 Results Live: Jubilant FoodWorks Profit Falls 32%, Meets Estimates
Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 42.8% to Rs 1.954.72 crore versus Rs 1,368.63 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 1,816 crore).
Net profit down 32% to Rs 66.53 crore versus Rs 97.20 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 63.1 crore).
Ebitda up 44% to Rs 398.59 crore versus Rs 277.18 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 328.4 crore).
Margin at 20.4% versus 20.3% (Bloomberg estimates 18.10%).
Q2 Results Live: Balrampur Chini Mills Profit Beats Estimates Despite 60% Fall
Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.7% to Rs 1,297.95 crore versus Rs 1,539.47 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 1,288.3 crore).
Net profit down 60% to Rs 67.18 crore versus Rs 166.25 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 40.2 crore).
Ebitda down 70% to Rs 49.08 crore versus Rs 164.89 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 93.3 crore).
Margin at 3.8% versus 10.7% (Bloomberg estimates 7.20%).
Q2 Results Live: Electronics Mart India Profit Misses Estimates
Electronics Mart India Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.4% to Rs 1,386.10 crore versus Rs 1,303.04 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 1,521.2 crore).
Net profit down 34% to Rs 24.54 crore versus Rs 37.38 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 37.7 crore).
Ebitda down 13% to Rs 83.93 crore versus Rs 96.61 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 112.6 crore).
Margin at 6.1% versus 7.4% (Bloomberg estimates 7.40%).
Q2 Results Live: UPL Loss Widens To Rs 585 Crore
UPL Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9% to Rs 11,090 crore versus Rs 10,170 crore.
Net loss at Rs 585 crore versus loss of Rs 293.00 crore.
Ebitda up 2% to Rs 1,352.00 crore versus Rs 1,325.00 crore.
Margin at 12.2% versus 13.0%.
Finance Cost increased 23% To Rs 1,070 crore versus Rs 871 crore.
Q2 Results Live: BEML Profit Beats Estimates Despite 1% Fall
BEML Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.2% to Rs 859.84 crore versus Rs 916.79 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 994.8 crore).
Net profit down 1% to Rs 51.03 crore versus Rs 51.78 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 40.5 crore).
Ebitda up 19% to Rs 72.95 crore versus Rs 61.46 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 69.9 crore).
Margin at 8.5% versus 6.7% (Bloomberg estimates 7%).
Q2 Results Live: Ramco lndustries Swings To Profit Of Rs 16.88 Crore
Ramco lndustries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.8% to Rs 353.17 crore versus Rs 315.82 crore.
Net profit at Rs 16.88 crore versus Rs -4.15 crore.
Ebitda up 42% to Rs 41.49 crore versus Rs 29.26 crore.
Margin at 11.7% versus 9.3%.
Q2 Results Live: Gateway Distriparks Profit Falls 18%
Gateway Distriparks Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.1% to Rs 389.99 crore versus Rs 398.53 crore.
Net profit down 18% to Rs 60.14 crore versus Rs 73.50 crore.
Ebitda down 6% to Rs 96.53 crore versus Rs 103.23 crore.
Margin at 24.8% versus 25.9%.
Q2 Results Live: RateGain Travel Technologies Profit Rises 74%, Beats Estimates
RateGain Travel Technologies Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.1% to Rs 277.26 crore versus Rs 234.72 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 275.2 crore).
Net profit up 74% to Rs 52.21 crore versus Rs 30.04 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 49.4 crore).
Ebitda up 30% to Rs 60.22 crore versus Rs 46.42 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 56.1 crore).
Margin at 21.7% versus 19.8% (Bloomberg estimates 20.40%).
Q2 Results Live: Bajaj Consumer Care Profit Falls 15%
Bajaj Consumers Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.4% to Rs 233.98 crore versus Rs 234.85 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 250.7 crore).
Net profit down 15% to Rs 31.85 crore versus Rs 37.28 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 37.1 crore).
Ebitda down 11% to Rs 32.64 crore versus Rs 36.69 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 36.6 crore).
Margin at 13.9% versus 15.6% (Bloomberg estimates 14.60%).
Q2 Results Live: Graphite India's One-Time Gain
Graphite India saw a one-time gain of Rs 954 crore in the base quarter on sale of land in Bengaluru.
Source: Exchange filing
Q2 Results Live: Graphite India Profit Tumbles Over 75%
Graphite India Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 18.9% at Rs 643 crore versus Rs 793 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 110 crore versus a loss of Rs 30 crore.
Ebitda margin at 17.1%.
Net profit down 75.8% at Rs 194 crore versus Rs 802 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Sandhar Technologies Earning Highlights
Sandhar Tech Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.2% at Rs 984 crore versus Rs 885 crore.
Ebitda up 21.8% at Rs 98.8 crore versus Rs 81.1 crore.
Ebitda margin at 10% versus 9.2%.
Net profit up 45.4% at Rs 40 crore versus Rs 27.5 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Borosil Renewables Reports Loss
Borosil Renewables Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 7.3% at Rs 372 crore versus Rs 402 crore.
Ebitda down 11.7% at Rs 28.7 crore versus Rs 32.5 crore.
Margin at 7.7% versus 8.1%.
Net loss of Rs 13.1 crore versus profit of Rs 30 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Campus Activewear Reports Earnings
Campus Activewear Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 28.8% at Rs 333 crore versus Rs 259 crore.
Ebitda up 55.7% at Rs 38.3 crore versus Rs 24.6 crore.
Margin at 11.5% versus 9.5%.
Net profit at Rs 14.3 crore versus Rs 0.3 crore.
Q2 Results Live: PG Electroplast Profit Up 55%
PG Electroplast Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 45.8% at Rs 671 crore versus Rs 460 crore.
Ebitda up 49.8% at Rs 56.3 crore versus Rs 37.6 crore.
Margin at 8.4% versus 8.2%.
Net profit up 55.6% at Rs 19.3 crore versus Rs 12.4 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Precision Wires Reports Uptick in Revenue and Profit
Precision Wires Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 25.9% at Rs 1,044 crore versus Rs 829 crore.
Ebitda up 18.3% at Rs 54.7 crore versus Rs 46.2 crore.
Margin at 5.2% versus 5.6%.
Net profit up 18.4% at Rs 19.3 crore versus Rs 16.3 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Godfrey Phillips Posts Growth Across Metrics
Godfrey Phillips Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.1% at Rs 1,384 crore versus Rs 1,158 crore.
Ebitda up 21.5% at Rs 272 crore versus Rs 224 crore.
Margin at 19.6% versus 19.3%.
Net profit up 22.9% at Rs 248 crore versus Rs 202 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Keystone Realtors Shows Strong Profit Recovery
Keystone Realtors Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13.8% at Rs 533 crore versus Rs 618 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 80.5 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs 14.7 crore.
Ebitda margin at 15%.
Net profit at Rs 65.6 crore versus Rs 4.2 crore.
Q2 Results Live: SML Isuzu Reports Modest Growth
SML Isuzu Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.3% at Rs 550 crore versus Rs 499 crore.
Ebitda up 14.3% at Rs 44.8 crore versus Rs 39.2 crore.
Margin at 8.1% versus 7.9%.
Net profit up 3.4% at Rs 21.8 crore versus Rs 21.1 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Concord Biotech Sees Revenue and Profit Uptick
Concord Biotech Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18% at Rs 310 crore versus Rs 262 crore.
Ebitda up 15% at Rs 136 crore versus Rs 119 crore.
Ebitda margin at 44% versus 45.3%.
Net profit up 18% at Rs 96 crore versus Rs 81 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences
KIMS Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.1% at Rs 777.3 crore versus Rs 652.5 crore.
Ebitda up 23% at Rs 218.1 crore versus Rs 177.3 crore.
Ebitda margin at 28.1% versus 27.2%.
Net profit up 19% at Rs 120.7 crore versus Rs 101.3 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Devyani International Misses Estimates
The KFC and Pizza Hut operator missed Bloomberg estimates by a wide margin. The company reported a net loss at Rs 5 crore versus while analysts estimated a profit of Rs 20 crore.
Revenue up 49% at Rs 1,222 crore versus Bloomberg estimates of Rs 1,221 crore.
Ebitda up 27% at Rs 196 crore versus Bloomberg estimates of Rs 207 crore.
Ebitda margin at 16% versus Bloomberg estimates of 17%.
Net loss at Rs 5 crore versus a profit estimate of Rs 20 crore.
Q2 Results Live: BF Utilities Profit Up 51%
BF Utilities Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5% at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 232 crore.
Ebitda up 27% at Rs 154 crore versus Rs 122 crore.
Ebitda margin at 63.6% versus 52.5%.
Net profit up 51% at Rs 80 crore versus Rs 53 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Zydus Wellness Profit Triples
Zydus Wellness Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12% at Rs 493 crore versus Rs 440 crore.
Ebitda up 14% at Rs 20 crore versus Rs 17 crore.
Ebitda margin at 4% versus 3.9%.
Net profit rises 3.5 times to Rs 21 crore versus Rs 6 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Juniper Hotels Reports Loss
Juniper Hotels Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 27% at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 168 crore.
Ebitda up 7% at Rs 65 crore versus Rs 61 crore.
Ebitda margin at 30.1% versus 36%.
Net loss of Rs 28 crore versus loss of Rs 16 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Devyani International Reports Mixed Performance
Devyani International Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 49% at Rs 1,222 crore versus Rs 819 crore.
Ebitda up 27% at Rs 196 crore versus Rs 154 crore.
Ebitda margin at 16% versus 18.8%.
Net loss at Rs 5 crore versus profit of Rs 36 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Nearly 300 Companies To Announce Earnings Today
Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Bank of India, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. and Britannia Industries Ltd. will be reporting their September quarter financial results on Monday.
Ramco Cements Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. and Devyani International Ltd. are a few other notable companies announcing their earnings.