Q2 Results Live Updates: Kalyan Jewellers Net Profit Slips Marginally; Alkem Labs Profit Up 14%

Q2 Results Live: Century Ply Profit Plunges 59%
Century Plyboards (India) Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19% at Rs 1,184 crore versus Rs 997 crore.
Ebitda down 23% at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 144 crore.
Ebitda margin at 9.4% versus 14.5%.
Net profit down 59% at Rs 40 crore versus Rs 97 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Kalyan Jewellers Revenue Rises 37%
Kalyan Jewellers Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 37% at Rs 6,065 crore versus Rs 4,415 crore.
Ebitda up 4% at Rs 327 crore versus Rs 314 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.4% versus 7.1%.
Net profit down 3.3% at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 135 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Wockhardt Reports Strong Ebitda Growth
Wockhardt Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 809 crore versus Rs 753 crore.
Ebitda up 53% at Rs 110 crore versus Rs 72 crore.
Ebitda margin at 13.6% versus 9.6%.
Net loss at Rs 60 crore versus loss of Rs 73 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Alkem Labs Reports Modest Growth in Profit
Alkem Labs Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.7% at Rs 3,415 crore versus Rs 3,440 crore.
Ebitda up 0.9% at Rs 753 crore versus Rs 746 crore.
Margin at 22% versus 21.7%.
Net profit up 14% at Rs 702 crore versus Rs 615 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Prism Johnson Posts Net Loss
Prism Johnson Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4% at Rs 1,685 crore versus Rs 1,763 crore.
Ebitda up 160% at Rs 46 crore versus Rs 18 crore.
Ebitda Margin at 2.7% versus 1%.
Net loss at Rs 104 crore versus profit of Rs 183 crore.
Alert: Company had a one-time gain of Rs 248 crore in Q2 FY24.
Q2 Results Live: Earnings Estimates Of Major Companies
Vodafone Idea Ltd is likely to report a net loss of Rs 6,429 crore and revenue of Rs 11,243 crore. On the operating side, Vodafone Idea may see an Ebitda of Rs 4,655 crore and a margin of 41%.
NBCC (India) is expected to announce a revenue of Rs 2,533 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 138 crore, reflecting a margin of 5%.
Kalyan Jewellers India is anticipated to post a standalone net profit of Rs 198 crore and revenue of Rs 5,970 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation is expected at Rs 408 crore, translating to a margin of 7%.
Garden Reach is expected to report a net profit of Rs 87 crore and revenue of Rs 915 crore. On the operating side, Garden Reach may see an Ebitda of Rs 60 crore and a margin of 7%.
Q2 Results Live: Vodafone Idea, NBCC, Kalyan Jewellers To Report Earnings Today
As earnings season nearly comes to a close, Vodafone Idea Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Other notable companies announcing earnings on Wednesday include Unichem Laboratories Ltd., Dredging Corp., Ashiana Housing Ltd. and AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
