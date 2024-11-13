Q2 Results Live Updates: Kalyan Jewellers Net Profit Slips Marginally; Alkem Labs Profit Up 14%

Vodafone Idea Ltd is likely to report a net loss of Rs 6,429 crore and revenue of Rs 11,243 crore. On the operating side, Vodafone Idea may see an Ebitda of Rs 4,655 crore and a margin of 41%.

NBCC (India) is expected to announce a revenue of Rs 2,533 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 138 crore, reflecting a margin of 5%.

Kalyan Jewellers India is anticipated to post a standalone net profit of Rs 198 crore and revenue of Rs 5,970 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation is expected at Rs 408 crore, translating to a margin of 7%.

Garden Reach is expected to report a net profit of Rs 87 crore and revenue of Rs 915 crore. On the operating side, Garden Reach may see an Ebitda of Rs 60 crore and a margin of 7%.