Q2 Results Live Updates: Colgate Palmolive Profit Meets Estimates; Ujjivan SFB Net Profit Dips 29%
Q2 Results Live: Ujjivan SFB Net Profit Declines
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 Highlights
NII up 15% at Rs 944 crore versus Rs 823 crore (YoY).
Net profit down 29% at Rs 233 crore versus Rs 328 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA flat at 2.52% (QoQ).
Net NPA 0.56% versus 0.41% (QoQ).
Q2 Results Live: Colgate Palmolive Profit Meets Estimates
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.’s profit rose 16% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.
The net profit of the eponymous toothpaste-maker increased 16% over the previous year to Rs 395 crore in the July-September quarter. That compares with the Rs 399-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Colgate Palmolive Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 10.06% at Rs 1,618 crore versus Rs 1,470 crore.
Ebitda up 3.11% at Rs 496 crore versus Rs 481 crore.
Margin down 206 bps at 30.65% versus 32.72%.
Net profit up 16.17% at Rs 395 crore versus Rs 340 crore.
Q2 Live Updates: Indoco Remedies Reports Net Loss
Indoco Remedies Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net loss of Rs 10 crore versus profit of Rs 35.2 crore.
Revenue down 9.1% at Rs 431 crore versus Rs 474 crore.
Ebitda down 39.2% at Rs 38.6 crore versus Rs 63.5 crore.
Margin at 9% versus 13.4%.
Global Earnings: Hyundai Motor India Retail Sales Drops
Hyundai Motor Q3 Key Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Global retail sales fall 3.1%
India retail sales fall 6.3%
Europe retail sales fall 3.9%
China retail sales fall 41.5%
North American retail sales rise 4.3%
South Korea retail sales rise 1.8%
Operating profit at 3.58 Trillion Won versus Bloomberg Est estimate of 3.88 Trillion Won
Net Profit at 3.05 Trillion Won versus Bloomberg Estimate of 3.29 Trillion Won
Sales at 42.93 Trillion Won versus Bloomberg Estimate of 42.96 Trillion Won
(Source: Bloomberg)
Q2 Live Updates: Earnings Estimates Of Major Companies
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday:
Q2 Live Updates: ITC's Biggest Shareholder To Exit Hotels Arm
British American Tobacco plc, the largest shareholder in ITC Ltd., is set to exit the hotel business once it lists. The Indian diversified conglomerate has received the relevant regulatory approvals to demerge its hotels business and a potential listing of ITC Hotels Ltd.
Definitely, there is no intention to be shareholders in hotels in India, said BAT Chief Executive Officer Tadeu Marroco, adding that the firm would sell the stake when the time is right.
The BAT chief executive was speaking to analysts at the company's 2024 Capital Markets Day in October.
The Indian cigarette major is following an asset light strategy for the hotels business. It opened 32 hotels in the last 24 months, taking the total to 140 properties. It plans to take the total hotels portfolio, including managed properties, to 200 in the next few years.
Read more here.
Q2 Live Updates: Earnings Estimates Of ITC, NTPC, IndusInd Bank And More
ITC Ltd., NTPC Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and JSW Energy Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday as they announce their earnings for the September quarter of the current financial year.
ITC, a Kolkata-based conglomerate, is likely to report a net profit of Rs 5,154 crore for the quarter ended September, according to Bloomberg estimates. It is likely to report a top line of Rs 18,068 crore, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 6,506 crore, as well as an Ebitda margin of 36%, as per estimates.
NTPC is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 5,035 crore and is expected to report an Ebitda margin at 28.2%, according to Bloomberg estimates. Its revenue from operations is expected to be Rs 47,008 crore, while its Ebitda is estimated as Rs 13,237 crore.
IndusInd Bank is estimated to report a profit of Rs 2,214 crore, as per Bloomberg analysts. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, a Bengaluru-based small finance bank, is likely to clock a standalone profit of Rs 289 crore.
JSW Energy is estimated to report a profit of Rs 753 crore and a revenue of Rs 3,648 crore. It is estimated to report an Ebitda of Rs 2,609 crore and an Ebitda margin at 71.5%.
Coromandel International is expected to post a net profit of Rs 624 crore during its second quarter. Analysts expect its top line to be Rs 6,312 crore, Ebitda to be Rs 859 crore and Ebitda margin to be 13.6%.
Oracle Financial Services Software, a subsidiary of Oracle Corp., is expected to post a net profit of Rs 587 crore and a top line of Rs 1,728 crore, as per Bloomberg analysts.
Stay Tuned To NDTV Profit's Live Blog For All Earnings Action
Good morning and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of second-quarter earnings for the day.
The earnings season for the second quarter of the financial year 2024–25 is in full swing with Thursday expected to be yet another action-packed day for investors.
FMCG players like ITC Ltd. and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., power sector companies such as NTPC Ltd. and JSW Energy Ltd. are among the big names scheduled to report their earnings during the session.