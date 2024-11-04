Q2 Results Live Updates: IRFC, IRCTC, Amara Raja, Exide Industries To Report Earnings
Raymond, Hatsun Agro Product, KEC International are a few other companies scheduled to announce their September quarter financials today.
IRCTC is expected to report a net profit of Rs 316.6 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 1,125.7 crore. The company’s Ebitda is estimated at Rs 392.3 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 34.9%.
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 265 crore and revenue of Rs 3,351 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 458.5 crore, translating to a margin of 13.7%.
Exide Industries is likely to report a net profit of Rs 259 crore and revenue of Rs 4,549 crore.
While, Gland Pharma Ltd. is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 162.9 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 1,421.6 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 284.7 crore, reflecting a margin of 20%.
KEC International is projected to report a net profit of Rs 104.6 crore, with revenue of Rs 5,093.8 crore. Its Ebitda is estimated to stand at Rs 337.7 crore, and margin at 6.6%.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp., Bata India Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., KEC International Ltd., and Raymond Ltd. will be in the spotlight on Monday as they report earnings for the second quarter of this fiscal year.