Q2 Results Live Updates: IRFC, IRCTC, Amara Raja, Exide Industries To Report Earnings

IRCTC is expected to report a net profit of Rs 316.6 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 1,125.7 crore. The company’s Ebitda is estimated at Rs 392.3 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 34.9%.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 265 crore and revenue of Rs 3,351 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 458.5 crore, translating to a margin of 13.7%.

Exide Industries is likely to report a net profit of Rs 259 crore and revenue of Rs 4,549 crore.

While, Gland Pharma Ltd. is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 162.9 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 1,421.6 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 284.7 crore, reflecting a margin of 20%.

KEC International is projected to report a net profit of Rs 104.6 crore, with revenue of Rs 5,093.8 crore. Its Ebitda is estimated to stand at Rs 337.7 crore, and margin at 6.6%.