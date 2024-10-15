Q2 Results Live Updates: PVR Inox Slips Into Loss; HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, Earnings Awaited
PVR Inox posted a loss of Rs 11.8 crore, compared to an estimated profit of Rs 28 crore.
Newgen Software Technologies Q2 Earning Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue rose 15% to Rs 361 crore compared to Rs 315 crore
EBIT rose 88% to Rs 75 crore compared to Rs 40 crore
EBIT Margin rose 810 basis points to 20.8% compared to 12.7%
Net Profit rose 48% to Rs 70 crore compared to Rs 48 crore
Bank Of Maharashtra Q2 Results
Net Profit rises 44% to Rs 1,327 crore versus Rs 920 crore (YoY).
NII rises 15% to Rs 2,807 crore versus Rs 2,432 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA At 1.84% versus 1.85% (QoQ).
Net NPA flat at 0.2% (QoQ).
PVR Inox Q2 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 18.9% at Rs 1,622 crore versus Rs 2,000 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,634 crore)
Ebitda falls 32.2% to Rs 479 crore versus Rs 707 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 490 crore)
Ebitda margin At 29.5% versus 35.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 30%)
Net loss of Rs 11.8 crore versus Rs 166 crore net profit. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 28 crore.)
Q2 Results Live: HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, KEI Industries To Report Earnings Soon
HDFC Asset Management Co., HDFC Life Insurance Co., and KEI Industries Ltd. are among the top companies that will announce their second-quarter results on Tuesday.
Other companies, including Coromandel Agro Products & Oils Ltd., Darshan Orna Ltd., DB Corp., DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd., GM Polyplast Ltd., Gujarat Hotels Ltd., Lactose India Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Morarka Finance Ltd., and MRP Agro Ltd., will also report their earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday.
The following firms are also scheduled to release their second-quarter earnings on Tuesday: Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., RO Jewels Ltd., SG Finserve Ltd., Universal Arts Ltd., Transchem Ltd., Teamo Productions HQ Ltd., Sybly Industries Ltd., Stylam Industries Ltd., and Sita Enterprises Ltd.