Q2 Results Live Updates: PVR Inox Slips Into Loss; HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, Earnings Awaited

HDFC Asset Management Co., HDFC Life Insurance Co., and KEI Industries Ltd. are among the top companies that will announce their second-quarter results on Tuesday.

Other companies, including Coromandel Agro Products & Oils Ltd., Darshan Orna Ltd., DB Corp., DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd., GM Polyplast Ltd., Gujarat Hotels Ltd., Lactose India Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, Morarka Finance Ltd., and MRP Agro Ltd., will also report their earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday.

The following firms are also scheduled to release their second-quarter earnings on Tuesday: Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., RO Jewels Ltd., SG Finserve Ltd., Universal Arts Ltd., Transchem Ltd., Teamo Productions HQ Ltd., Sybly Industries Ltd., Stylam Industries Ltd., and Sita Enterprises Ltd.