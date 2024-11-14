Q2 Results Live Updates: Som Distilleries Net Profit Soars 26%; Bharat Forge Revenue Slips Marginally
Q2 Results Live: Som Distilleries Net Profit Rises 25.9%
Som Distilleries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23% at Rs 290 crore versus Rs 248 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 3.1 crore versus profit of Rs 27.2 crore.
Net profit up 25.9% at Rs 18.7 crore versus Rs 14.9 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Bharat Dynamics Revenue Falls 11.5%
Bharat Dynamics Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 11.5% at Rs 545 crore versus Rs 616 crore.
Ebitda down 25.5% at Rs 99.7 crore versus Rs 134 crore.
Ebitda margin at 18.3% versus 21.7%.
Net profit down 16.3% at Rs 123 crore versus Rs 147 crore.
Q2 Results Live: NAVA's Net Profit Rises 71.8%
NAVA Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.3% at Rs 900 crore versus Rs 922 crore.
Ebitda up 15.2% at Rs 414 crore versus Rs 359 crore.
Margin at 45.9% versus 38.9%.
Net profit up 71.8% at Rs 332 crore versus Rs 193 crore.
Q2 Results Live: IPCA Labs' Net Profit Rises 58%
IPCA Labs Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.8% at Rs 2,355 crore versus Rs 2,034 crore.
Ebitda up 22.8% at Rs 442 crore versus Rs 360 crore.
Margin at 18.8% versus 17.7%.
Net profit up 58% at Rs 229 crore versus Rs 145 crore.
Q2 Results Live: HAL Net Profit Rises 22%
Hindustan Aeronautics Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 5,976 crore versus Rs 5,636 crore.
Ebitda up 7.4% at Rs 1,640 crore versus Rs 1,528 crore.
Margin at 27.4% versus 27.1%.
Net profit up 22% at Rs 1,510 crore versus Rs 1,237 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Bharat Forge Net Profit Rises 13.6%
Bharat Forge Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.3% at Rs 3,689 crore versus Rs 3,774 crore.
Ebitda up 4.2% at Rs 647 crore versus Rs 621 crore.
Margin at 17.5% versus 16.5%.
Net profit up 13.6% at Rs 243 crore versus Rs 214 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Kirloskar Industries Revenue Rises 7%
Kirloskar Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 1,688 crore versus Rs 1,578 crore.
Ebitda down 19.6% at Rs 212 crore versus Rs 263 crore.
Margin at 12.5% versus 17%.
Net profit up 0.4% at Rs 92 crore versus Rs 91.2 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Earnings Estimates Of Major Companies Today
Q2 Results Live: Hero MotoCorp, Lemon Tree Hotels, HAL To Report Earnings Today
Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Bharat Forge Ltd. will be among the companies in focus on Thursday, as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd. will release standalone earnings and is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,152 crore and revenue of Rs 10,213 crore. On the operating side, Hero MotoCorp may see an Ebitda of Rs 1,482 crore and a margin of 14.5%.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is expected to announce a profit of Rs 1,337 crore, with a revenue of Rs 6,138 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 1,637 crore, reflecting a margin of 26.7%.
Other notable companies announcing earnings on Thursday include Mamaearth brand owner Honasa Consumers Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., and Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd.
