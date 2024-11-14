Q2 Results Live Updates: Som Distilleries Net Profit Soars 26%; Bharat Forge Revenue Slips Marginally

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. will release standalone earmnings and is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,152 crore and revenue of Rs 10,213 crore. On the operating side, Hero MotoCorp may see an Ebitda of Rs 1,482 crore and a margin of 14.5%.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is expected to announce a profit of Rs 1,337 crore with a revenue of Rs 6,138 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 1,637 crore, reflecting a margin of 26.7%.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is anticipated to post a standalone net profit of Rs 352 crore and revenue of Rs 3,492 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation are expected at Rs 654 crore, translating to a margin of 18.7%.

Bharat Forge Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,378 crore and revenue of Rs 4,109 crore. On the operating side, Bharat Forge may see an Ebitda of Rs 748 crore and a margin of 18.2%.