Q2 Results Live Updates: Jio Financial, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Consumer Earnings Awaited

Analyst estimates show that Elecon Engineering is likely to report a net profit of Rs 6,381 crore for the quarter ended September, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 2,251 crore and is expected to report a top line of Rs 7,899 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.

ICICI Lombard, a Mumbai-based general insurance company, is estimated to report a profit of Rs 680 crore.

Oberoi Realty Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 1,292 crore and profit of Rs 520 crore. The real-estate development company is likely to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at Rs 707 crore and Ebitda margin at 54.7%.

Jindal Saw Ltd. is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 417 crore and top line of Rs 5,718 crore. The company is likely to report Ebitda at Rs 848 crore and Ebitda margin at 14.80%.

Analyst estimates show that Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is likely to report a net profit of Rs 343 crore and revenue of Rs 4,340 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. It is likely to post an Ebitda of Rs 626 crore and a margin of 14.40%.