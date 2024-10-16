Q2 Results Live Updates: South India Bank Profit Jumps 18%; Bajaj Auto, L&T Tech Earnings Awaited
Q2 Results Live: South Indian Bank Net Profit Jumps 18.2%
Net Profit up 18.2% at Rs 325 crore versus Rs 275 Cr (YoY).
Gross NPA at 4.4% versus 4.5% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.3% versus 1.4% (QoQ).
NII up 6% at Rs 882 crore versus Rs 831 crore (YoY).
Aditya Birla Money Ltd. will announce its earnings for the Sept. quarter on Wednesday.
In Q1FY25, the stockbroking services provider had posted revenue from operations at Rs 117.85 crore, marking a 50% YoY growth from Rs 78.45 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s PAT had grown by over 74% in Q1FY25 to Rs 16.36 crore compared to Rs 9.43 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.
Another major company announcing the quarterly results on Wednesday will be L&T Technology Services Ltd.
In the quarter ending June 30, 2024, the company's consolidated revenue from operations grew nearly 7% to Rs 2,461.9 crore, as against Rs 2,301.4 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
In Q1FY25, the company’s net profit grew by 0.57% to Rs 313.9 crore compared to Rs 312.1 crore in Q1FY24.
Bajaj Auto, on Sept. 26, informed the exchanges that a meeting of its board of directors has been scheduled on Oct. 16 to consider the financial results for the second quarter and half year ending Sept. 30, 2024.
Bajaj Auto is expected to clock a 22% revenue growth and a 26% Ebitda growth. In comparison, its profit after tax is likely to increase by 20%, according to estimates by Bloomberg and other analysts.
In Q1FY25, the Bajaj Group company's consolidated total revenue from operations rose over 15% to Rs 11,932.07 crore compared to Rs 10,311.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Its consolidated profit-after-tax for Q1FY25 jumped over 18% to Rs 1,941.79 crore from Rs 1,644.14 crore in Q1FY24.
Analyst estimates show that Bajaj Auto is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,201 crore and revenue of Rs 13253 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. It is likely to post an Ebitda of Rs 2,689 crore and an Ebitda margin of 20.3%.
L&T Technology Services is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 333 crore and Rs 2570 crore in the top line, according to Bloomberg estimates. The company is likely to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at Rs 413 crore and Ebitda margin at 16.10%.
Crisil is estimated to report a profit of Rs 159 crore and a revenue of Rs 790 crore.
Mphasis is expected to report a top line of Rs 3,516 crore and a bottom line of Rs 416 crore. It is likely to post an Ebitda of Rs 537 crore and an Ebitda margin of 15.30%, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Bajaj Auto Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Crisil Ltd. and Mphasis Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their results on Wednesday for the second quarter of the current financial year.
In addition, Accelya Solutions India Ltd., Aditya Forge Ltd., Citizen Infoline Ltd., Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Nutraplus India Ltd., Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd., and Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. are also scheduled to release their second-quarter earnings today.
Rajnish Wellness Ltd., Sai Industries Ltd., Saptak Chem and Business Ltd., Shah Metacorp Ltd., South Indian Bank Ltd., Tips Music Ltd. and Vivid Mercantile Ltd. will also announce their second-quarter earnings.