Q2 Results Live Updates: South India Bank Profit Jumps 18%; Bajaj Auto, L&T Tech Earnings Awaited

Aditya Birla Money Ltd. will announce its earnings for the Sept. quarter on Wednesday.

In Q1FY25, the stockbroking services provider had posted revenue from operations at Rs 117.85 crore, marking a 50% YoY growth from Rs 78.45 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s PAT had grown by over 74% in Q1FY25 to Rs 16.36 crore compared to Rs 9.43 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.