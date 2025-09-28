Q2 FY26 Results: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank To Announce Earnings On This Date
Major names in banking, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Jana Small Finance Bank, will announce their Q2FY26 results in October.
Many of India's leading banks are set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 next month. Investors and analysts will be tracking the results as it will provide vital information about the performance of the banking sector. The results will also help to gauge the performance of the respective banks and predict their future trajectories.
HDFC Bank Q2 Results
HDFC Bank has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Oct. 18 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the quarter and half-year ending Sept. 30, 2025.
HDFC Bank reported a 1.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,257.91 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 16,474.85 crore in Q1FY25. It saw a 13.7% YoY increase in total income to Rs 1,33,054.97 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,16,996.49 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, rose 6.3% YoY to Rs 96,891.51 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 91,126.03 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.
Shares of HDFC Bank have fallen 2.67% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, it has declined 1.41% and in the past six months, it has increased 3.46%. On a year-to-date basis, it has grown 5.93%. Over the past year, it has climbed by 7.75%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,018.85 apiece on the NSE on July 24, 2025. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 806.50 apiece on Oct. 7, 2024.
ICICI Bank Q2 Result 2025 Date
In an exchange filing dated Sept. 20, ICICI Bank announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 18 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months ending Sept. 30, 2025.
ICICI Bank saw a 16% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,557.60 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 11,695.84 crore in Q1FY25. Total income increased 10.86% YoY to Rs 74,576.03 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 67,270.06 in the same period in FY25.
Shares of ICICI Bank have fallen 2.68% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has declined 2.62% and in the past six months, it has risen 1.93%. On a year-to-date basis, it has grown 6.14%. Over the past year, it has gone up by 4.28%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,500 apiece on the NSE on July 25, 2025. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,186 apiece on Jan. 23, 2025.
IDFC First Bank Q2 Results
In an exchange filing dated Sept. 26, IDFC First Bank announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Oct. 18 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months ending Sept. 30, 2025.
A jump in provisions against bad loans led IDFC First Bank to report a standalone net profit of Rs 463 crore, down by 32% on year. According to the financial metrics, this was largely impacted by microfinance business and interest rate movement.
Provisions and contingencies of the bank jumped 67% on year to 1,659 crore. This was impacted by slippages in the bank's micro-finance book, the press release said.
Shares of IDFC First Bank have fallen 4.13% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the share price has risen by 0.88% and in the past six months, it has risen by 20.57%. On a year-to-date basis, it has grown 6.95%. Over the past year, the shares have fallen by 7.47%.
Jana Small Finance Bank Q2 Results
A meeting of Jana Small Finance Bank’s Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 17 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
Jana Small Finance Bank reported a 40.4% decline in profit after tax to Rs 102 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 171 crore in Q1FY25. However, adjusted PAT rose 17.8% YoY to Rs 252 crore.
Shares of Jana Small Finance Bank have declined 1.90% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, it has fallen 4.78% and in the past six months, it has risen by 15.78%. On a year-to-date basis, the shares have increased 15.71%. Over the past year, the share price has dropped by 20.73%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 598 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 25, 2024. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 363.80 apiece on Jan. 21, 2025.