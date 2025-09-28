Q2 FY26 Results: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank To Announce Earnings On This Date

HDFC Bank has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Oct. 18 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the quarter and half-year ending Sept. 30, 2025.

HDFC Bank reported a 1.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,257.91 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 16,474.85 crore in Q1FY25. It saw a 13.7% YoY increase in total income to Rs 1,33,054.97 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,16,996.49 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, rose 6.3% YoY to Rs 96,891.51 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 91,126.03 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

Shares of HDFC Bank have fallen 2.67% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, it has declined 1.41% and in the past six months, it has increased 3.46%. On a year-to-date basis, it has grown 5.93%. Over the past year, it has climbed by 7.75%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,018.85 apiece on the NSE on July 24, 2025. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 806.50 apiece on Oct. 7, 2024.