Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, Angel One — Earnings Estimates

Reliance Industries Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and Angel One Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their second quarter results on Monday.

Analyst estimates show that Reliance Industries is likely to report a net profit of Rs 18,813.9 crore and a revenue of Rs 2.35 lakh crore for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

HCL Technologies Ltd. is likely to clock Rs 4,061.6 crore in profit and Rs 28,637.2 crore in revenue, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Online brokerage firm Angel One Ltd. is estimated to report a profit of Rs 406.6 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,208.5 crore.