Hindustan Zinc, ICICI Lombard, Oberoi Realty, Jindal Saw Q2 Results Today —Earnings Estimates

Elecon Engineering Co., Hindustan Zinc Ltd. and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. are among the top names that will announce their results on Friday for the second quarter of the current financial year.

Analyst estimates show that Elecon Engineering is likely to report a net profit of Rs 6,381 crore for the quarter ended September, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 2,251 crore and is expected to report a top line of Rs 7,899 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.

ICICI Lombard, a Mumbai-based general insurance company, is estimated to report a profit of Rs 680 crore.

Oberoi Realty Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 1,292 crore and profit of Rs 520 crore. The real-estate development company is likely to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at Rs 707 crore and Ebitda margin at 54.7%.