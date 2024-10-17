Hindustan Zinc, ICICI Lombard, Oberoi Realty, Jindal Saw Q2 Results Today —Earnings Estimates
Jio Financial Services, L&T Finance, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, and Tejas Networks are also among the companies that will declare their earnings.
Elecon Engineering Co., Hindustan Zinc Ltd. and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. are among the top names that will announce their results on Friday for the second quarter of the current financial year.
Analyst estimates show that Elecon Engineering is likely to report a net profit of Rs 6,381 crore for the quarter ended September, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 2,251 crore and is expected to report a top line of Rs 7,899 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.
ICICI Lombard, a Mumbai-based general insurance company, is estimated to report a profit of Rs 680 crore.
Oberoi Realty Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 1,292 crore and profit of Rs 520 crore. The real-estate development company is likely to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation at Rs 707 crore and Ebitda margin at 54.7%.
Jindal Saw Ltd. is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 417 crore and top line of Rs 5,718 crore. The company is likely to report Ebitda at Rs 848 crore and Ebitda margin at 14.80%.
Analyst estimates show that Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is likely to report a net profit of Rs 343 crore and revenue of Rs 4,340 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. It is likely to post an Ebitda of Rs 626 crore and a margin of 14.40%.
Companies like Jio Financial Services Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. and Tejas Networks Ltd. are also among the companies declaring their earnings on Friday for the second quarter of the fiscal.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday