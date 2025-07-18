Q1 Results Today: RIL, Hindustan Zinc, Bandhan Bank, JSW Steel Among 37 Companies To Report Earnings Today
Indosolar, Indiamart, L&T Finance and Indian Overseas Bank, among others, will also declare their earnings for the June quarter of FY26 on July 18
At least 37 companies, including JSW Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd, among others, are set to announce their financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 on July 18. These results will carry insights about the companies’ performance for the April-June period of FY2025-26 (FY26).
These companies have already shared the details of their upcoming Board Meetings on July 18, following which the Q1FY26 earnings will be disclosed. The earnings report will carry insights about the companies’ revenue, profit, Ebitda, taxes and other details, helping investors and analysts get an idea about the sectoral and broader economic trends.
Following the announcement of results, the companies are also expected to hold an earnings call conference, where top management will interact with investors to discuss the results.
These Companies Will Declare Earnings Today
ASI Industries Ltd., Atul Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd., Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd., Mastek Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Samsrita Labs Ltd., Aarti Drugs Ltd., Alkali Metals Ltd., Deccan Bearings Ltd., Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd., IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank., Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd., Kerala Ayurveda Ltd., Khaitan (India) Ltd., Madhusudan Industries Ltd., Mastek Ltd. Reliance Industries Ltd. and Mudra Financial Services Ltd.
JSW Steel Q4FY25 Results
In Q4FY25, JSW Steel’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 44,819 crore, slightly down from Rs 46,269 crore in Q4FY24. The company’s operating Ebitda rose 4% YoY at Rs 6,378 crore from Rs 6,124 crore a year ago. Profit after tax also increased 13% YoY to Rs 1,501 crore, compared to Rs 1,322 crore in the same quarter last year.
Hindustan Zinc Q4FY25 Results
Hindustan Zinc reported strong Q4FY25 results with a 20% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 9,087 crore, compared to Rs 7,549 crore in Q4FY24. Ebitda grew 32% YoY to Rs 4,816 crore from Rs 3,637 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda margin improved to 53% from 48% in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. Profit after tax surged 47% YoY to Rs 3,003 crore, up from Rs 2,038 crore.
L&T Finance Q4FY25 Results
In Q4FY25, L&T Finance’s retail disbursements stood at Rs 14,899 crore, down 1% year-on-year from Rs 15,044 crore. However, the retail loan book saw strong growth, rising to Rs 95,180 crore from Rs 80,037 crore in Q4FY24. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 15% to Rs 636 crore compared to Rs 554 crore in Q4FY24. The company’s interest income increased by 9% YoY to Rs 3,535 crore in the March quarter from Rs 3,244 crore in the year-ago period.