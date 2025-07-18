Q1 Results Today: RIL, Hindustan Zinc, Bandhan Bank, JSW Steel Among 37 Companies To Report Earnings Today

At least 37 companies, including JSW Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd, among others, are set to announce their financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 on July 18. These results will carry insights about the companies’ performance for the April-June period of FY2025-26 (FY26).

These companies have already shared the details of their upcoming Board Meetings on July 18, following which the Q1FY26 earnings will be disclosed. The earnings report will carry insights about the companies’ revenue, profit, Ebitda, taxes and other details, helping investors and analysts get an idea about the sectoral and broader economic trends.

Following the announcement of results, the companies are also expected to hold an earnings call conference, where top management will interact with investors to discuss the results.