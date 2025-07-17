Q1 Results Today: Wipro, LTIMindtree, Axis Bank, Jio Financial Among 37 Firms To Share Earnings On July 17
As many as 37 companies are set to announce their financial performance for the quarter ended June 2025 on July 17. These companies belong to major sectors, including financial services, energy, and real estate, among others.
The leading players scheduled to release their June quarter results on Thursday include LTIMindtree, Jio Financial Services, Waaree Renewable Technologies and Axis Bank, among others.
All the companies will announce their Q1FY26 results on July 17, following their Board meetings. The upcoming results will mark the first quarter performance for the April-June period of FY2025-26. The Q1 earnings reports will offer key insights about profitability, revenue, and the future growth prospects of the companies.
Many of these firms may also declare dividends for their shareholders. They are also likely to hold an earnings conference call to discuss Q1FY26 with investors.
Their performance will be closely watched as the earnings reports help investors and analysts get a perspective on the overall sectoral trends and challenges and provide a broader economic picture.
List Of Companies To Share Q1FY26 On July 17
360 ONE WAM LTD., Alok Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., CEAT Ltd., Clean Science and Technology Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., Ind Bank Housing Ltd., Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Integra Engineering India Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd.
Jupiter Infomedia Ltd., LMW Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Mishka Exim Ltd., Morarka Finance Ltd., Msr India Ltd., National Standard India Ltd., Navkar Corporation Ltd., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Nikki Global Finance Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd., Polycab India Ltd.
Pratiksha Chemicals Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., Shree Rajiv Lochan Oil Extraction Ltd., South Indian Bank Ltd., Sungold Capital Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Vimta Labs Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.
Waaree Renewable Technologies Q4FY25 Results Highlights
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. reported a 74% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue at Rs 476.58 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 273.31 crore in Q4FY24. EBITDA rose 67% to Rs 126.33 crore from Rs 75.29 crore a year ago. The company's Ebitda margin slightly contracted to 26.51% from 27.55% in the year-ago period. Net profit (PAT) jumped 82% YoY to Rs 93.77 crore, up from Rs 51.3 crore in Q4FY24.
Jio Financial Services Q4FY25 Results Highlights
Jio Financial Services Ltd. reported a 1.8% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25 at Rs 316.1 crore, from Rs 310.6 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. The company’s interest income for the period stood at Rs 276 crore, 1.77% down from Rs 281 crore in Q4FY24. Total expenses increased 42% YoY to Rs 144 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 101 crore in the year-ago period.
LTIMindtree Ltd Q4FY25 Results Highlights
In Q4FY25, LTIMindtree reported a 9.9% jump in consolidated revenue to Rs 9771.7 crore, against Rs 8892.9 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda increased 3.9% YoY to Rs 1596.2 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1535.7 crore in the same period a year ago. Ebitda margin contracted from 17.3% to 16.3%. Meanwhile, profit after tax increased 2.5% YoY to Rs 1,128.6 crore in the period under review, from Rs 1,100.7 crore in Q4FY24.