Q1 Results Today: Wipro, LTIMindtree, Axis Bank, Jio Financial Among 37 Firms To Share Earnings On July 17

As many as 37 companies are set to announce their financial performance for the quarter ended June 2025 on July 17. These companies belong to major sectors, including financial services, energy, and real estate, among others.

The leading players scheduled to release their June quarter results on Thursday include LTIMindtree, Jio Financial Services, Waaree Renewable Technologies and Axis Bank, among others.

All the companies will announce their Q1FY26 results on July 17, following their Board meetings. The upcoming results will mark the first quarter performance for the April-June period of FY2025-26. The Q1 earnings reports will offer key insights about profitability, revenue, and the future growth prospects of the companies.

Many of these firms may also declare dividends for their shareholders. They are also likely to hold an earnings conference call to discuss Q1FY26 with investors.

Their performance will be closely watched as the earnings reports help investors and analysts get a perspective on the overall sectoral trends and challenges and provide a broader economic picture.