Q1 Results Today: IDBI Bank, Suzlon Energy, Coforge, UCO Bank Among 40+ Firms To Declare Earnings
Notable tech companies like Cigniti Technologies, Moschip Technologies, and Zensar Technologies will declare their first-quarter earnings on Monday.
Q1 Results FY25: On July 22, some of India's prominent banks like IDBI Bank Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank Ltd. and UCO Bank Ltd. will announce their June quarter results.
will also declare their first-quarter earnings on Monday.
Q1 Results On July 22
Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd., Beeyu Overseas Ltd., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Cyient DLM Ltd., Digicontent Ltd., Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd., Dodla Dairy Ltd., Esha Media Research Limited, Fortis Malar Hospitals Limited, Glance Finance Ltd., Greenlam Industries Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., Indo Credit Capital Ltd., IEL Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank, Jai Mata Glass Ltd., Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd., Kiran Vyapar Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., Moschip Technologies Ltd., Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd., Nitin Spinners Ltd., Pondy Oxides & Chemical Ltd., Poly Medicure Ltd., Rane Brake Lining Ltd., RJ Shah & Co. Ltd., Sharat Industries Ltd., S. M. Gold Ltd., Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd., Spencers Retail Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Trishakti Industries Ltd., Triveni Glass Ltd., UCO Bank, U. H. Zaveri Ltd., Vardhman Concrete Limited, Virinchi Ltd., Wendt (India) Ltd., Zensar Technologies Ltd., ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Monday, July 22.
India's benchmark stock indices declined on Friday, weighed down by Reliance Industries and Tata Steel. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 275.25 points, or 1.11% lower at 24,800.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled down 738.81 points, or 0.91%, to 81,343.46. The indices rallied for seven straight weeks for the second consecutive session since Dec. 11, 2023.