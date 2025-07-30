Q1 Results Today: IndiGo, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Hyundai Motor India And 111 Others TO Declare Earnings
Indraprastha Gas, HEG, Ion Exchange India, Indus Towers And Punjab National Bank, among others, will also declare their quarterly results on July 30.
At least 115 companies are set to announce their Q1FY26 results on July 30. The results will cover their financial performance for the April to June quarter.
Major companies scheduled to declare their Q1 results on Wednesday include Hyundai Motor India, InterGlobe Aviation (parent company of Indigo Airlines), Tata Steel, Kaynes Technology and Punjab National Bank, among others.
With the upcoming results, these companies will be highlighting their performance for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026. This will help set an outlook for the remaining quarters as investors will closely track revenue, profit and margin figures to estimate growth prospects. These results will give insights into demand scenarios, sectoral trends and broader economic outlook.
Some firms with strong earnings may also declare interim dividends for FY 2025-26 at their Board meetings.
Several companies are likely to also host earnings calls, where investors and analysts can seek management commentary on performance, outlook and future strategy.
These Companies Will Share Q1FY26 On July 30:
Adf Foods Ltd., Birla Corporation Ltd., Computer Age Management Services Ltd., Ceinsys Tech Ltd., Diligent Media Corporation Ltd., Greenpanel Industries Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Kaynes Technology India Ltd., Vedant Fashions Ltd., Moschip Technologies Ltd., NESCO Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Relaxo Footwears Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., Spencers Retail Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., V2 Retail Ltd., Welspun Living Ltd., Zydus Wellness Ltd., Ceinsys Tech Ltd.
Futuristic Securities Ltd., Fino Payments Bank Ltd., Gem Spinners India Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd., Ion Exchange India Ltd., JBM Auto Ltd., Kaiser Corporation Ltd., Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd., Kush Industries Ltd., Vedant Fashions Ltd., Mayur Uniquoters Ltd., Midland Polymers Ltd., Moil Ltd., Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd., Oxford Industries Ltd. and Punjab National Bank.
Hyundai Motor India Q4FY25 Results
Hyundai Motor India reported a modest 1.5% increase in revenue for Q4FY25, reaching Rs 17,940 crore compared to Rs 17,671 crore last year. Ebitda edged up slightly by 0.4% to Rs 2,533 crore from Rs 2,522 crore, while the Ebitda margin dipped marginally to 14.1% from 14.3%. Profit after tax (PAT) declined by 3.7% to Rs 1,614 crore from Rs 1,677 crore in Q4FY24.
InterGlobe Aviation Q4FY25 Results
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of Indigo Airlines, reported a 24.27% YoY rise in revenue in Q4FY25 at Rs 22,152 crore from Rs 17,825 crore. Profit after tax rose 61% YoY to Rs 3,067 crore versus Rs 1,895 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported a 57.5% jump in Ebitdar at Rs 6,948 crore versus Rs 4,412 crore. The margins stood at 31.4% versus 24.8% in the same quarter a year ago.
Tata Steel Q4FY25 Results
Tata Steel reported a 4.8% decline in revenue from operations for Q4FY25 at Rs 56,218 crore, compared to Rs 58,687 crore in Q4FY24. Ebitda rose slightly to Rs 6,762 crore from Rs 6,631 crore. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled to Rs 1,201 crore in Q4FY25, from Rs 555 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.