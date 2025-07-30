Q1 Results Today: IndiGo, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Hyundai Motor India And 111 Others TO Declare Earnings

At least 115 companies are set to announce their Q1FY26 results on July 30. The results will cover their financial performance for the April to June quarter.

Major companies scheduled to declare their Q1 results on Wednesday include Hyundai Motor India, InterGlobe Aviation (parent company of Indigo Airlines), Tata Steel, Kaynes Technology and Punjab National Bank, among others.

With the upcoming results, these companies will be highlighting their performance for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026. This will help set an outlook for the remaining quarters as investors will closely track revenue, profit and margin figures to estimate growth prospects. These results will give insights into demand scenarios, sectoral trends and broader economic outlook.

Some firms with strong earnings may also declare interim dividends for FY 2025-26 at their Board meetings.

Several companies are likely to also host earnings calls, where investors and analysts can seek management commentary on performance, outlook and future strategy.