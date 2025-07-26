Q1 Results Today: IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Premier Energies Among 38 Firms To Declare Earnings
Lodha Developers, ZEN Technologies and Whirlpool of India, among others, will also declare their quarterly results on Saturday.
As many as 38 companies are set to announce their earnings for the April-June period of FY2025-26 on Saturday.
The leading players scheduled to announce their Q1 results on July 26 include IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Lodha Developers and Balkrishna Industries, among others. These companies belong to sectors like financial services, real estate, tyre manufacturing, electronics and technology, among others.
Investors and analysts will closely track factors like revenue growth, margins, profits and emerging sector-specific trends. Moreover, they are likely to attend an earnings conference call arranged by these companies, where the management will discuss the results and share commentary on the upcoming quarters of FY26.
Many companies are likely to declare interim dividends for FY 2025-26.
List Of Companies To Declare Q1FY26 On July 25
3P Land Holdings Ltd., Dolphin Medical Services Ltd., Gagan Gases Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels Ltd., SBFC Finance Ltd., Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Cil Securities Ltd., Creative Castings Ltd., Gagan Gases Ltd., Howard Hotels Ltd., Lodha Developers Ltd.
Premier Energies Ltd., Regency Fincorp Ltd., Relic Technologies Ltd., SBFC Finance Ltd., TCC Concept Ltd., Whirlpool of India Ltd., ZEN Technologies Ltd., ZF Steering Gear India Ltd., SKP Securities Ltd., SMC Global Securities Ltd., Stratmont Industries Ltd., Rishab Special Yarns Ltd., Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd., Moneyboxx Finance Ltd. and Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY25 Results
Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net profit in Q4FY25 dropped 14% year-on-year to Rs 3,552 crore from Rs 4,133 crore in the year-ago quarter. The bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) declined to 4.97% in the March quarter of FY25 from 5.28%. However, net interest income rose by 5% to Rs 7,284 crore in Q4FY25 compared to Rs 6,909 crore in the year-ago period.
Lodha Developers Q4FY25 Results
Lodha Developers reported a 5% YoY rise in revenue to Rs 4,220 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 4,020 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. Adjusted Ebitda came in at Rs 1,460 crore, up 9% from Rs 1,340 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin improved to 35% in the period under review from 33% a year ago. Profit After Tax (PAT) surged 38% year-on-year to Rs 920 crore, compared to Rs 670 crore in Q4FY24.
IDFC First Bank Q4FY25 Results
IDFC First Bank’s Net Interest Income increased 9.8% YoY to Rs 4,469 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 4,069 crore in the same quarter of FY24. However, profit after tax declined 58% YoY to Rs 304 crore from Rs 724 crore. The bank’s Net Interest Margin stood strong at 5.95% in Q4FY25.