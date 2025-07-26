Q1 Results Today: IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Premier Energies Among 38 Firms To Declare Earnings

As many as 38 companies are set to announce their earnings for the April-June period of FY2025-26 on Saturday.

The leading players scheduled to announce their Q1 results on July 26 include IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Lodha Developers and Balkrishna Industries, among others. These companies belong to sectors like financial services, real estate, tyre manufacturing, electronics and technology, among others.

Investors and analysts will closely track factors like revenue growth, margins, profits and emerging sector-specific trends. Moreover, they are likely to attend an earnings conference call arranged by these companies, where the management will discuss the results and share commentary on the upcoming quarters of FY26.

Many companies are likely to declare interim dividends for FY 2025-26.