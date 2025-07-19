Q1 Results Today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Reliance Power, Union Bank And More

As many as 21 companies are going to declare their results for the first quarter of FY26 on July 19. The companies span diverse sectors such as banking, power, cement and biotechnology. Big names to watch out for include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Reliance Power.

The results will be announced after the meeting of the Board of Directors of the respective firms. The outcome of the Board meeting will give insights into the performance of the companies during the April-June quarter of the current financial year and the future financial roadmap.

Many of the companies have also announced the schedule for an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the performance in the first quarter. A few companies are also expected to announce an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.