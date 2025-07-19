Q1 Results Today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Reliance Power, Union Bank And More
RBL Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, India Cements, JK Cement are among the other major firms to declare their quarterly earnings on Saturday, July 19.
As many as 21 companies are going to declare their results for the first quarter of FY26 on July 19. The companies span diverse sectors such as banking, power, cement and biotechnology. Big names to watch out for include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Reliance Power.
The results will be announced after the meeting of the Board of Directors of the respective firms. The outcome of the Board meeting will give insights into the performance of the companies during the April-June quarter of the current financial year and the future financial roadmap.
Many of the companies have also announced the schedule for an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the performance in the first quarter. A few companies are also expected to announce an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.
List Of Companies To Share Q1FY26 Results Today
ATV Projects India Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Can Fin Homes Ltd., Central Bank of India, Continental Securities Ltd., EPACK Durable Ltd., Gowra Leasing & Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., High Energy Batteries India Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., India Cements Ltd., JK Cement Ltd., Punjab & Sind Bank, RBL Bank Ltd., Rossari Biotech Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd., Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd., Union Bank of India, Vanta Bioscience Ltd., Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd. and Yes Bank Ltd.
HDFC Bank Q4FY25 Results
HDFC Bank’s consolidated net profit rose 6.88% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 18,834.88 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 17,622.38 crore in Q4FY24. Total income increased 3.3% YoY to Rs 1,20,268.76 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 1,24,391.35 crore in Q4FY24. Total expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, fell 2% YoY to Rs 90,890.01 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 92,819.42 crore in Q4FY24.
ICICI Bank Q4FY25 Results
ICICI Bank reported a 15.7% YoY increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 13,502.22 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 11,671.52 crore in Q4FY24. Total income grew 18.7% YoY to Rs 79,747.77 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 67,181.7 crore in Q4FY24. Total expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, rose 18.6% YoY to Rs 59,694.96 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 50,330.15 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Reliance Power Q4FY25 Results
Reliance Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.57 crore in Q4FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 397.56 crore in Q4FY24. However, its total income declined 5.8% YoY to Rs 2,065.64 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 2,193.85 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenditure fell 23.6% YoY to Rs 1,998.49 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 2,615.15 crore in Q4FY24.