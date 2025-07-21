Q1 Results Today: Eternal, IDBI Bank, Oberoi Realty, UltraTech Cement Among 46 Companies To Declare Earnings

At least 46 companies are set to announce their financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 on July 21. Prominent names include Aditya Birla Group-backed UltraTech Cement, online food delivery platform Zomato’s parent Eternal and PNB Housing Finance, among others.

The ongoing result season marks the first cycle of FY 2025-26 (FY26), featuring the performance of the April-June period. Through these earnings reports, these companies will share insights about key performance indicators such as revenue, profit and order book, among other things.

These insights could be helpful to understand sectoral trends and future growth prospects of these companies.

Many companies are also expected to hold their earnings calls to discuss Q1FY26 results with investors and analysts. Some of them may also declare an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.