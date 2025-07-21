Q1 Results Today: Eternal, IDBI Bank, Oberoi Realty, UltraTech Cement Among 46 Companies To Declare Earnings
Leading firms scheduled to release Q1FY26 results include PNB Housing Finance, Havells India, Dhanlaxmi Bank and Crisil among others.
At least 46 companies are set to announce their financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 on July 21. Prominent names include Aditya Birla Group-backed UltraTech Cement, online food delivery platform Zomato’s parent Eternal and PNB Housing Finance, among others.
The ongoing result season marks the first cycle of FY 2025-26 (FY26), featuring the performance of the April-June period. Through these earnings reports, these companies will share insights about key performance indicators such as revenue, profit and order book, among other things.
These insights could be helpful to understand sectoral trends and future growth prospects of these companies.
Many companies are also expected to hold their earnings calls to discuss Q1FY26 results with investors and analysts. Some of them may also declare an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.
List Of Companies To Share Q1FY26 Results Today
Andhra Cements Ltd., Bansal Wire Industries Ltd., Choice International Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., Control Print Ltd., Crisil Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd., Eternal Ltd., Havells India Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., Latent View Analytics Ltd., Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd., Netripples Software Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Parag Milk Foods Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Purple Finance Ltd., Shradha AI Technologies Ltd., S & T Corporation Ltd., UCO Bank., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Wendt (India) Ltd. and SV Trading & Agencies Ltd.
PNB Housing Finance Q4FYY25 Results
In Q4FY25, the company’s interest income rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 1,906 crore from Rs 1,693 crore in Q4FY24. Operating profit increased by 14.1% to Rs 646 crore compared to Rs 566 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit after tax saw a rise of 25.3%, reaching Rs 550 crore versus Rs 439 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.
UltraTech Cement Q4FY25 Results
In Q4FY25, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 22,788 crore, down from Rs 20,069 crore in Q4FY24. However, Ebitda rose 11% YoY to Rs 4,721 crore from Rs 4,250 crore, showing improved operational efficiency. Profit after tax (PAT) also increased 9.9% YoY to Rs 2,482 crore compared to Rs 2,258 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Eternal Q4FY25 Results
Eternal reported a 77.7% YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 39 crore in Q4FY25, down from Rs 175 crore in Q4FY24. Consolidated adjusted revenue rose 60% YoY to Rs 6,188 crore from Rs 3,873 crore. However, consolidated adjusted Ebitda fell 15% YoY to Rs 165 crore versus Rs 194 crore in Q4FY24.