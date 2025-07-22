Q1 Results Today: Dixon Tech, IRFC, Paytm, Mahanagar Gas Among 50+ Companies To Declare Quarterly Earnings

At least 53 companies are set to announce their Q1FY26 results of the April-June quarter on July 22. The list includes prominent names such as Dixon Technologies (India), Paytm operator One 97 Communications, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Ideaforge Technology, and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), among others.

These companies span a range of sectors, including defence, healthcare, financials, retail, and others. Through the upcoming results, investors and analysts will learn about the quarterly performance of these companies and get broader insights about sectoral trends and challenges.