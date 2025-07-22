Q1 Results Today: Dixon Tech, IRFC, Paytm, Mahanagar Gas Among 50+ Companies To Declare Quarterly Earnings
Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Dalmia Bharat, Zensar Technologies, Cyient DLM, KEI Industries and M&M Financial Services will also announce their Q1 results on July 22.
At least 53 companies are set to announce their Q1FY26 results of the April-June quarter on July 22. The list includes prominent names such as Dixon Technologies (India), Paytm operator One 97 Communications, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Ideaforge Technology, and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), among others.
These companies span a range of sectors, including defence, healthcare, financials, retail, and others. Through the upcoming results, investors and analysts will learn about the quarterly performance of these companies and get broader insights about sectoral trends and challenges.
Before announcing the results, these companies will hold their Board Meetings on July 22. Many companies are expected to announce their Q1FY26 results after market hours.
Some of these companies may also declare dividends, depending on their quarterly performance.
List Of Companies To Announce Results On July 22
Ideaforge Technology Ltd., Infobeans Technologies Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd., Jindal Hotels Ltd., MRP Agro Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd., Shricon Industries Ltd., Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Hawa Engineers Ltd., Alexander Stamps And Coin Ltd., Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd., WSFx Global Pay Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd., CreditAccess Grameen Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Artson Ltd., Bhagyanagar India Ltd., Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd., Adroit Infotech Ltd., Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. and Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltd.
Dixon Technologies (India) Q4FY25 Results
Dixon Technologies reported consolidated income surging 121% YoY to Rs 10,293 crore from Rs 4,658 crore. Ebitda rose 128% to Rs 454 crore from Rs 199 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its margins slightly improved to 4.4% in 4FY25 from 4.3% in the same period of the preceding fiscal. The company’s net profit saw a massive 379% YoY jump to Rs 465 crore, compared to Rs 97 crore in Q4FY24.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Q4FY25 Results
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) reported its Q4 FY25 revenue from operations at Rs 6,723 crore, up from Rs 6,474 crore in Q4 FY24. However, profit for the quarter dropped 2% year-on-year to Rs 1,681.87 crore from Rs 1,717.32 crore. The company’s assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 4,60,048 crore as of March 31, 2025.
Colgate Palmolive (India) Q4FY25 Results
Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported 1.9% YoY decline in consolidated revenue at Rs 1,452 crore, from Rs 1,480.66 crore. Net profit fell 6.5% to Rs 355 crore, compared to Rs 379.82 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda came in at Rs 498.1 crore, a 6.4% decline from Rs 532.2 crore. Ebitda margin contracted 160 basis points to 34.3% in the quarter under review.