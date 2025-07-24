Q1 Results Today: Canara Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI Life, Nestle India Among 64 Companies To Declare Earnings

More than 60 companies are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings for the April-June period of the current financial year on July 24. These companies span across several sectors, ranging from financial services to entertainment.

Major players scheduled to declare Q1FY26 results on Thursday include SBI Life Insurance Company, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, ACC and Canara Bank, among others. Indogulf Cropsciences, which made its stock market debut on July 3, will also share its first earnings report after going public.

These companies have announced the schedule for their upcoming Board meetings, during which they will review and approve the financial results for Q1 FY2025-26 (FY26).

Once these results are announced, the companies are also expected to hold an earnings conference call to discuss the June quarter results. Focus will remain on profitability, debt, revenue and margins as investors and analysts would look forward to insights on growth prospects in the remaining quarter of the current fiscal.