Q1 Results Today: Canara Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI Life, Nestle India Among 64 Companies To Declare Earnings
Motilal Oswal Financial Services, ACC, Adani Energy Solutions, Indian Bank, KFin Technologies and Hexaware Technologies, among others, will also announce their quarterly earnings on Thursday.
More than 60 companies are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings for the April-June period of the current financial year on July 24. These companies span across several sectors, ranging from financial services to entertainment.
Major players scheduled to declare Q1FY26 results on Thursday include SBI Life Insurance Company, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Bajaj Finance, ACC and Canara Bank, among others. Indogulf Cropsciences, which made its stock market debut on July 3, will also share its first earnings report after going public.
These companies have announced the schedule for their upcoming Board meetings, during which they will review and approve the financial results for Q1 FY2025-26 (FY26).
Once these results are announced, the companies are also expected to hold an earnings conference call to discuss the June quarter results. Focus will remain on profitability, debt, revenue and margins as investors and analysts would look forward to insights on growth prospects in the remaining quarter of the current fiscal.
List Of Companies To Announce Q1FY26 On July 24
ACC Ltd., Aether Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Canara Bank, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Indian Bank., KFin Technologies Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Music Broadcast Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Trident Ltd., Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd., V-Mart Retail Ltd.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd., APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd., Gangotri Textiles Ltd., Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd., Indoco Remedies Ltd., LT Foods Ltd., ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd., Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd., REC Ltd., Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd., Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd., Vanta Bioscience Ltd. and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.
SBI Life Insurance Company Q4FY25 Results
SBI Life Insurance reported a 5% decline in net premium income in Q4FY25 at Rs 23,860.7 crore compared to Rs 25,116 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Profit after tax remained nearly flat at Rs 813.5 crore against Rs 810.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, overall expenses surged 20% to Rs 2,015 crore from Rs 1,676 crore in Q4FY24. SBI Life’s assets under management (AUM) rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 4.48 lakh crore as of 31 March 2025.
Bajaj Finance Q4FY25 Results
Bajaj Finance reported a 26% YoY rise in AUM at Rs 4,16,661 crore in Q4FY25, compared to Rs 3,30,615 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net interest income grew 22% to Rs 9,807 crore, up from Rs 8,013 crore in Q4FY24. Consolidated profit after tax increased 19% to Rs 4,546 crore, compared to Rs 3,825 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. Gross NPA stood at 0.96% and Net NPA at 0.44% in Q4FY25.
Canara Bank Q4FY25 Results:
Canara Bank’s interest income increased 7.62% to Rs 31,002 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 28,807 crore a year ago. Net profit surged 33% to Rs 5,004 crore compared to Rs 3,757 crore in Q4FY24. The lender’s gross advances rose 11.7% YoY to Rs 10,73,332 crore compared to Rs 9,60,602 crore in March 2024. The public sector lender’s gross NPA improved to 2.94% from 4.23%, while net NPA reduced to 0.7% from 1.27% a year ago.