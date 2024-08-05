Q1 Results Today: ONGC, Marico, Bharti Airtel Among 100+ Firms To Declare Earnings On August 5
Mentioned below is the full list of companies expected to announce their quarterly results today.
Q1 Results FY25: On August 5, some of India's major companies like Bharti Airtel Ltd., Marico Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd. and others will declare their earnings.
According to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg, Bharti Airtel is expected to post a net profit of Rs 3,661.4 crore for the June quarter. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is expected to post a profit of Rs 9,538.8 crore, while Marico may post a net profit of Rs 460.7 crore.
Other firms such as Century Plyboards (I) Ltd., Hawkins Cookers Ltd., Orient Cement Ltd., Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. will also declare their first-quarter earnings on Monday.
Quarterly results expected on August 5
7NR Retail Ltd., Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd., Aban Offshore Ltd., Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd., ACS Technologies Ltd., AMJ Land Holdings Ltd., AMS Polymers Ltd., Andhra Paper Ltd., Ashoka Refineries Ltd., Avanti Feeds Ltd., BEML Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bharti Hexacom Ltd., Bhilwara Spinners Ltd., BLS International Services Ltd., BLS E-Services Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd., BSL Ltd., Century Enka Ltd., Century Plyboards (I) Ltd., Chartered Logistics Ltd., COSYN Ltd., Cupid Ltd., Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Deep Industries Ltd., Dev Information Technology Ltd., Devyani International Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd., Divyashakti Ltd., EIH Associated Hotels Ltd., Empire Industries Ltd., Epic Energy Ltd., Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd., Fairchem Organics Ltd., Gallops Enterprise Ltd., Genus Prime Infra Ltd., Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd., Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co Ltd.
Hawkins Cookers Ltd., Hindustan Construction Co Ltd., H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd., Hindustan Hardy Ltd., HLE Glascoat Ltd., Honeywell Automation India Ltd., H. S. India Ltd., Hypersoft Technologies Ltd., Indraprastha Medical Corp. Ltd., Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd., Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd., KCL Infra Projects Ltd., Krypton Industries Ltd., Lords Ishwar Hotels Limited, Manali Petrochemical Ltd., Mangalam Cement Ltd., Marico Ltd., Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd., Mirza International Ltd.
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd., Mukand Ltd., Nova Iron & Steel Ltd., Nureca Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Orient Cement Ltd., Oseaspre Consultants Ltd., Palm Jewels Ltd., Paos Industries Ltd., Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., Photon Capital Advisors Ltd., Pro Clb Global Ltd., Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., Radhe Developers (India) Ltd., Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd., Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd., Refex Industries Limited, Ravindra Energy Ltd., Reliance Home Finance Ltd., Keystone Realtors Ltd., Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore Ltd., Sayaji Hotels Ltd., Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd., Sea TV Network Ltd., Sayaji Hotels (Pune) Ltd., Shreyans Industries Ltd., Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd., SIP Industries Ltd., SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd., Spenta International Ltd., Subex Ltd., Suven Life Sciences Ltd., Swadha Nature Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd.
Technojet Consultants Ltd., Triveni Turbine Ltd., Updater Services Ltd., Uniroyal Industries Ltd., Vandana Knitwear Ltd., Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd., Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd., V-Mart Retail Ltd., VRL Logistics Ltd., Arco Leasing Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Monday, August 5.