Q1 Results Today: ONGC, Marico, Bharti Airtel Among 100+ Firms To Declare Earnings On August 5

Q1 Results FY25: On August 5, some of India's major companies like Bharti Airtel Ltd., Marico Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd. and others will declare their earnings.

According to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg, Bharti Airtel is expected to post a net profit of Rs 3,661.4 crore for the June quarter. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is expected to post a profit of Rs 9,538.8 crore, while Marico may post a net profit of Rs 460.7 crore.

Other firms such as Century Plyboards (I) Ltd., Hawkins Cookers Ltd., Orient Cement Ltd., Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. will also declare their first-quarter earnings on Monday.