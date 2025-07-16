Q1 Results Today: Angel One, ITC Hotels, Tech Mahindra Among 19 Companies To Declare Earnings

At least 19 companies are set to announce their financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1) on July 16. Prominent companies scheduled to release their Q1 results include ITC Group’s hospitality arm, ITC Hotels, leading stock broking firm Angel One and L&T Group’s technology solutions arm L&T Technology Services.

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Industrial Infrastructure is also scheduled to announce its earnings on Wednesday.

Amid the ongoing earnings season, these companies will share their financial performance for the April-June period of FY 2025-26. Some of these firms may also declare dividends based on their Q1FY26 performance.