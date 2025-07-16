Q1 Results Today: Angel One, ITC Hotels, Tech Mahindra Among 19 Companies To Declare Earnings
Kalpataru, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, L&T Technology Services, and Ixigo, among others will also announce their quarterly results on Wednesday.
At least 19 companies are set to announce their financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1) on July 16. Prominent companies scheduled to release their Q1 results include ITC Group’s hospitality arm, ITC Hotels, leading stock broking firm Angel One and L&T Group’s technology solutions arm L&T Technology Services.
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Industrial Infrastructure is also scheduled to announce its earnings on Wednesday.
Amid the ongoing earnings season, these companies will share their financial performance for the April-June period of FY 2025-26. Some of these firms may also declare dividends based on their Q1FY26 performance.
Full List Of Companies To Declare Earnings On July 16
Angel One Ltd., D. B. Corp Ltd., ITC Hotels Ltd., Le Travenues Technology Ltd., Kalpataru Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., JTL Industries Ltd., Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd., Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd., TANFAC Industries Ltd., Onward Technologies Ltd, Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd., Heubach Colorants India Ltd. Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Axtel Industries Ltd.
ITC Hotels Q4FY25 Results
ITC Hotels reported strong Q4FY25 results with a 17% YoY increase in revenue from operations at Rs 1,061 crore from Rs 907 crore in Q4FY24. Ebitda surged 28% YoY in the March quarter to Rs 412 crore, compared to Rs 322 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Ebitda margin improved to 39% compared to 36% in the same period a year ago. Profit for the period saw a significant jump of 41%, reaching Rs 257 crore against Rs 182 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.
L&T Technology Services Q4FY25 Results
In Q4FY25, the company’s revenue rose to Rs 2,982.4 crore, up 17.5% from Rs 2,537.5 crore in Q4FY24. However, Ebitda fell by 5.4% YoY to Rs 475.5 crore from Rs 502.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda margin dropped to 15.9% from 19.8% in Q4FY24. Meanwhile, net profit declined 8.8% YoY to Rs 311.1 crore, compared to Rs 340.9 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Angel One Ltd Q4FY25 Results
Angel One’s revenue from operations in Q4FY25 declined 22% year-on-year to Rs 1,056 crore from Rs 1,357.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Margins contracted to 31.8% from 44.8% in Q4FY24. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 174.5 crore, down 49% from Rs 339.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.