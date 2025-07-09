Q1 Results This Week: TCS, DMart, Tata Elxsi, Ireda Among 45 Companies To Declare Earnings
The Q1 FY26 earnings season will begin for Nifty companies with IT giant TCS releasing its results on July 10, followed by many other major firms across sectors in the remaining weeks of the month.
The result season for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) has begun. In the first week, at least 45 companies are set to announce their financial results for the first quarter of FY26 between July 9 and July 12. Some prominent names include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), DMart (Avenue Supermarts) and Indian Renewable Energy Development (IREDA), among others.
These companies have informed the exchanges that they will hold Board Meetings this week, during which the quarterly results for the April to June period will be approved. Through these results, the investors and analysts will get a perspective on the financial health of the companies and their future prospects and challenges.
Many companies are also expected to hold an earnings call conference in the subsequent days to discuss these results and address investor concerns.
Q1FY26 Results: July 9-12
July 9: Burnpur Cement Ltd., Bodhtree Consulting Ltd., Gujarat Hotels Ltd.
July 10: Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., Atharv Enterprises Ltd., Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Sellwin Traders Ltd., GTPL Hathway Ltd., International Travel House Ltd.
July 11: Astonea Labs Ltd., Aditya Birla Money Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd., Emerald Finance Ltd., Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.
July 12: B2B Software Technologies Ltd., Rajoo Engineers Ltd., Shantanu Sheorey Aquakult Ltd.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Q1FY26 Results
On June 27, TCS informed the exchanges that its Board Meeting will be held on July 10 to approve Q1FY26 results and consider a dividend declaration.
Additionally, TCS will also hold an earnings conference call on July 10 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss its results for the quarter ended June 30.
DMart (Avenue Supermarts) Q1FY26 Results
On July 3, Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (DMart) informed the exchange that its Board Meeting will be held on July 11 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
IREDA Q1FY26 Results
Public sector financial services provider for the renewable energy companies IREDA has also informed the exchanges about the schedule of its upcoming Board Meeting. On July 7, IREDA said that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on July 10 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30.