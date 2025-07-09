Q1 Results This Week: TCS, DMart, Tata Elxsi, Ireda Among 45 Companies To Declare Earnings

The result season for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) has begun. In the first week, at least 45 companies are set to announce their financial results for the first quarter of FY26 between July 9 and July 12. Some prominent names include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), DMart (Avenue Supermarts) and Indian Renewable Energy Development (IREDA), among others.

The Q1FY26 earnings season will begin for the Nifty companies with IT giant TCS releasing its results on July 10, followed by many other big firms across sectors in the remaining weeks of the month.

These companies have informed the exchanges that they will hold Board Meetings this week, during which the quarterly results for the April to June period will be approved. Through these results, the investors and analysts will get a perspective on the financial health of the companies and their future prospects and challenges.

Many companies are also expected to hold an earnings call conference in the subsequent days to discuss these results and address investor concerns.