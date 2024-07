Q1 Results This Week: Adani Green, HUL, Axis Bank, IndiGo Among 290+ Firms To Declare Earnings

Q1 Results FY25: Prominent Indian firms like Adani Green, HUL, SBI Life, Canara Bank, InterGlobe Aviation which operates IndiGo, are among the 290 companies scheduled to declare their financial results for the quarter from July 22 to July 27. This comes alongside the Union Budget announcement on July 23.

A diverse range of companies such as Tech Mahindra, Motilal Oswal, ICICI Prudential, Piramal Pharma, Cipla, Tips Films and more will also declare their first-quarter earnings this week.

From the banking industry, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Indian Overseas Bank are also scheduled to release their Q1 results this week.