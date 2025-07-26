Q1 Results This Week: BEL, L&T, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Mazagon Dock And Others To Declare Earnings
NTPC, Swiggy, Varun Beverages, Adani Green Energy, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever are among the 500+ Companies to announce quarterly results this week.
As many as 520 companies are scheduled to announce their Q1FY26 earnings this week, offering insights into the financial performance for the April to June period. These earnings reports will cover key financial metrics such as profit, revenue and margins in the first quarter of FY 2025-26.
Through these reports, analysts and investors will be able to identify sectoral trends, growth pockets. They will also get a perspective on the broader economic outlook.
Companies that report strong earnings may also announce dividends to share profits with shareholders. Most companies are expected to host earnings conference calls with investors and analysts, providing analysis of their Q1 performance.
Leading players scheduled to announce Q1 results this week include Bajaj Healthcare, Bharat Electronics, Varun Beverages, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, NTPC, Adani Green, InterGlobe Aviation, Dabur India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mankind Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai, ITC, Ambuja Cements, Gillette India and Hindustan Unilever, among others.
Full List Of Companies To Share Earnings This Week
July 28: 20 Microns Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Almondz Global Securities Ltd., Apollo Micro Systems Ltd., Bajaj Healthcare Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Benara Bearings and Pistons Ltd., CarTrade Tech Ltd., Citizen Infoline Ltd., Excel Realty N Infra Ltd., Five-Star Business Finance Ltd., Gail (India) Ltd., Go Digit General Insurance Ltd., Indusind Bank Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd., NTPC Green Energy Ltd., RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. and Varun Beverages Ltd.
July 29: Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd., Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Bank of India., Bharat Gears Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Electrotherm (India) Ltd., GMR Airports Ltd., Greenply Industries Ltd., IFL Enterprises Ltd., Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Nilkamal Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Odyssey Technologies Ltd., Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd., Timex Group India Ltd., V-Guard Industries Ltd. and Zee Media Corporation Ltd.
July 30: Adf Foods Ltd., Birla Corporation Ltd., Computer Age Management Services Ltd., Ceinsys Tech Ltd., Diligent Media Corporation Ltd., Greenpanel Industries Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Kaynes Technology India Ltd., Vedant Fashions Ltd., Moschip Technologies Ltd., NESCO Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Relaxo Footwears Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., Spencers Retail Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., V2 Retail Ltd., Welspun Living Ltd. and Zydus Wellness Ltd.
July 31: Aarti Industries Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd., Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Eros International Media Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., PDS Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd., Radico Khaitan Ltd., R R Kabel Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd., Wonderla Holidays Ltd.
Aug. 1: Adani Power Ltd., Capri Global Capital Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kaycee Industries Ltd., Maris Spinners Ltd., Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Symphony Ltd., Tata Power Company Ltd., Warren Tea Ltd. and UPL Ltd.
Aug. 2: Saven Technologies Ltd., ABB India Ltd., AMJ Land Holdings Ltd., Balaji Amines Ltd., Damodar Industries Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., Incap Ltd., Krishna Ventures Ltd., Medplus Health Services Ltd., Sportking India Ltd. and VL E-Governance and IT Solutions Ltd.
Mahindra & Mahindra Q1FY26
Automobile maker Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it will share its Q1FY26 results on July 31.
“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on July 31, inter alia, to consider and approve to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025,” the company said in a stock exchange filing dated July 21.
In compliance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading, the trading window to deal in the securities of the company has been closed from July 1, the automaker informed the bourses. The trading restrictions will remain effective for designated persons till Aug. 2, 2025.
Adani Power Q1FY26 Results
On July 24, Adani Power informed the exchanges that its upcoming Board Meeting will be held on Aug. 1 to discuss and approve the Q1FY26 results.
“We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, to consider and approve, inter alia, the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. As per the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window has been closed from July 1, 2025, and will remain shut until 48 hours after the declaration of results, as earlier intimated to designated persons and stock exchanges,” the company informed the stock exchanges in a filing.
Hindustan Unilever Q1FY26 Results
On July 14, the FMCG giant informed the bourses about its Board meeting on July 31 to discuss and approve the financial results for the April-June period.
“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on July 31, inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, along with the limited review reports of the auditors for the corresponding period,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.