Q1 Results Review: Earnings Cuts Moderating, Says Motilal Oswal; Sees Nifty 50 EPS Growth At 9% In FY26

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. sees the corporate earnings in the April-June quarter as "modest but resilient", which was largely in line with the estimates.

"The Q1FY26 earnings have broadly been in line, with the severity of earnings cuts moderating compared to the previous quarters, albeit the trend of a higher number of downgrades continues into this quarter," it stated in a note.

The earnings per share, or EPS growth for Nifty 50 is projected to rise to around 9% in fiscal year 2026, as against an anemic 1% in FY25, as per the brokerage firm.

The EPS growth will be aided by a likely improvement in the macro environment owing to the stimulative fiscal and monetary measures, it said.

"While the Indian equity market has been volatile over the past two months owing to tariff jitters, we believe that improved earnings prospects and reasonable valuations (barring small-caps) should enable the market to achieve modest gains. We believe that the influence of the US tariff wars on Indian markets will be limited," Motilal Oswal added.

The Nifty 50 trades at 22.2x FY26E earnings, near its LPA of 20.7x, the note stated. While the brokerage's model portfolio bias remains towards large-caps (~70% weight), "we have turned more constructive towards mid-caps (with 22% weight vs. 16% earlier) owing to better earnings delivery and improving prospects," it further noted.

Motilal Oswal further said that it is 'overweight' on BFSI, Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, Healthcare & Telecom sectors, while being 'underweight' on Oil & Gas, Cement, Real Estate, and Metals.