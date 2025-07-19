Q1 Results This Week: Infosys, IDFC First Bank, Bajaj Finance, Paytm Among 280+ Companies To Announce Earnings
Top companies like Bajaj Finserv, Eternal, IRFC, Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Energy Solutions and ACC, among others, will also declare quarterly results this week.
Nearly 300 companies are scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended June 2025 this week. These companies are scheduled to disclose earnings reports for the April-June quarter following their Board meetings.
The companies scheduled to release their Q1FY26 reports this week span major sectors, including financial services, infrastructure, real estate, technology, and automobile, among others.
In the upcoming results, they will share their key performance reports on key indicators such as profitability, revenue, Ebitda and debt, among others.
Some of these companies may also declare dividends. Many of these firms are expected to hold their earnings conference calls to discuss the Q1FY26 results with analysts and investors.
List Of Major Companies Sharing Their Q1FY26 Results Between July 21-26:
July 21: Andhra Cements Ltd., Bansal Wire Industries Ltd., Choice International Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., Control Print Ltd., CRISIL Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd., Eternal Ltd., Havells India Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., Latent View Analytics Ltd., Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd., Netripples Software Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Parag Milk Foods Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Purple Finance Ltd., Shradha AI Technologies Ltd., S & T Corporation Ltd., UCO Bank., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Wendt (India) Ltd. and SV Trading & Agencies Ltd.
July 22: Adroit Infotech Ltd., Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd., Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., Eco Hotels And Resorts Ltd., Ideaforge Technology Ltd., Infobeans Technologies Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Jindal Hotels Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., MRP Agro Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd., Shricon Industries Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd., WSFx Global Pay Ltd and Zensar Technologies Ltd.
July 23: Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Jayatma Enterprises Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., RattanIndia Power Ltd., Sampann Utpadan India Ltd., Sapphire Foods India Ltd., Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd., SRF Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Westlife Foodworld Ltd. and WSFx Global Pay Ltd.
July 24: ACC Ltd., Aether Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Canara Bank Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Indian Bank., KFin Technologies Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Music Broadcast Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Trident Ltd., Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. and V-Mart Retail Ltd.
July 25: Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd., TV Today Network Ltd., ACME Solar Holdings Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bank of Baroda Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Hybrid Financial Services Ltd., Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. and Shriram Finance Ltd.
July 26: 3P Land Holdings Ltd., Dolphin Medical Services Ltd., Gagan Gases Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd. and SBFC Finance Ltd.
Bajaj Finserv Q1FY26 Earnings Date
Bajaj Finserv has informed the exchange that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on July 25 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
“Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Friday, 25 July 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ending 30 June 2025,” the Bajaj Group firm informed the stock exchanges on July 1.
Eternal Q1FY26 Earnings Date
Eternal Ltd., the parent company of food delivery giant Zomato, has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on July 21 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
The company will also host an earnings conference call on the same day at 5 p.m. (IST) to discuss the results with analysts and investors.
SBI Life Insurance Company Q1FY26 Earnings Date
SBI Life Insurance has informed the exchange that its Board Meeting will be held on July 24 to consider and approve the audited financial results for Q1FY2025-26.
“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” the life insurer said in a stock exchange notification on July 16.